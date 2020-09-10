expand
September 10, 2020

Clint Joseph Nichols

Clint Joseph Nichols

By PA News

Published 5:57 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Clint Joseph Nichols, 62, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence.

Clint was born June 16, 1958 in Port Arthur, Texas to Thirmon Nichols and Margaret Nacol Nichols.

He was a lifelong area resident and a retired Process Operator at Huntsman with 30 years of service.

Clint was a member of the catholic faith and the Groves Knights of Columbus Council #3491.

He and his wife were the owners of C.J.’s Sporting Store in Port Neches and he loved hunting and fishing.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Le Cottage Event Hall, 1227 Dallas Street, Port Neches,
Texas 77651, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Clint was preceded in death by his dad, Thirmon Nichols.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy Nichols of Port Neches, Texas; mother, Margaret Nichols of Groves, Texas; daughter, Britni Hidalgo and husband Joshua of Port Neches, Texas; son, Clint Thirmon Nichols and wife Raina of Port Neches, Texas; sister, Michelle Jowett and husband Matthew of LaBelle, Texas; brother, Britt Nichols and wife Dawn of Orange, Texas; grandchildren, Byron Nichols and Peyton
Hidalgo.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Clint’s 25 year fight with MS please make memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis
Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.

