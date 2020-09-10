expand
September 10, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 10, 2020

By PA News

Published 5:39 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Barbara “Bobbie” Morris Maceiras, 81, of Port Acres, Texas passed away September 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s
Funeral Home in Nederland.

David Mosley, 59, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

John Talmage Barbee passed away on September 7, 2020 in Tyler, TX. Services are under the direction of Watson & Sons Funeral Home,
Center, TX, www.watsonandsonsfh.com.

Diane Elizabeth Moore Balsamo, 67, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away September 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s
Funeral Home in Nederland.

Lucille Marie Vickers, 79, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home
in Nederland.

Billie Ray Porter, 88, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Carol Lynn Carter of Groves, Texas services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches,
Texas under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Francis James Fenn of Groves, Texas services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 20, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Clint Joseph Nichols, 62, of Port Neches, Texas died September 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Wanda Hanks, 91, of Groves, Texas died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, TX.

Wanda Joyce Gilbert, 90, of Groves, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Broussard’s, Nederland.

