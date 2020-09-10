expand
September 10, 2020

Elaine Carter

By PA News

Published 5:59 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Elaine Carter, 67 of Port Arthur, TX was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 27, 1953 to the late Willie Carter Jr and Lula Carter Bradford.

Elaine resided in San Francisco, CA for 22 years before moving back home in 1998.

A graduate of Abraham Lincoln Class of 1971.

She was employed with Lowes’ Home Improvement for 19 years.

Elaine was a devoted member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church of Port Arthur, Texas.

Elaine is preceded in death by her brother Willie Carter III, sister, Stephanie Carter Marshall, sis-in-law Julia Carter and nephew Keithen
Carter.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sisters, Diana Antoine and Claudette Carter; four brothers, Earl Carter (Mamie), Nathan Carter,
Timothy Carter and Kenneth Carter (Anne), nieces, nephews and host of other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with
visitation from 12 pm until service time.

