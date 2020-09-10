expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2020

Manuel Diaz

Jaguar driver leads police on chase from Nederland to Port Arthur, ends after foot pursuit

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:33 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

NEDERLAND — A local man driving a Jaguar led Nederland Police on a chase into Port Arthur, where he reportedly crashed into a transformer pole, then fled on foot before being apprehended.

Police in Nederland were attempting to stop the driver of a 2001 Jaguar at 2:41 a.m. Sept. 1 while in the 1200 block of South 27th Street.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said police were trying to stop the driver because he was weaving in and out of traffic.

The driver, later identified as Manuel Diaz, fled across FM 365 onto Ninth Avenue in Port Arthur, where he remained southbound until he crashed into a transformer pole at Ninth Avenue and Texas 73.

The suspect reportedly took off on foot but was captured without incident.

Diaz was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle with previous convictions. He bonded out of jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond.

Local

Man leading Nederland Police on chase strikes 2 vehicles before hitting pole

Local

Motiva spells out goals for possible acquisition of PA Health Department building  

Local

Jaguar driver leads police on chase from Nederland to Port Arthur, ends after foot pursuit

Local

NISD “made history” with 1st day of school, superintendent says; more device pickup needed

Local

Port Arthur Little Theatre partners with LifeShare for pre-show blood drive

Local

PHOTOS: Rainbow Bridge turns 82 years old

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 31- Sept. 6

Local

BRIEF — MCT Credit Union leads blood drive

Local

Justice of the Peace Gillam confident person(s) who shot at his house will be arrested

Local

Dr. Mark Porterie outlines 2nd phase of PAISD opening, including in-class instruction

Local

Health officials announce death of Nederland man Wednesday related to COVID-19

Local

Tuesday night U.S. 69 crash sends many to the hospital

Beaumont

Area jailer sentenced to federal prison for unprovoked attack on inmate

Local

More details released following shooting at JP’s house

Local

Hurricane Laura food supplies packaged with Census fill-out plea in Port Arthur

Groves

Neches FCU provides lunches for public works departments

Local

GoFundMe set up for Port Arthur man who lost home, pet in fire

Beaumont

KCS to benefit Salvation Army in Port Arthur, Beaumont

Local

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Lake Charles

Groves

PNG student tests positive for COVID, second district case 

Local

Council votes in favor of Port Arthur Health Department building sale

Groves

Southeast Texans called to prayer, fasting to end racism

Local

Home belonging to local justice of the peace hit by bullets

Local

Health officials announce Nederland resident’s death related to COVID-19