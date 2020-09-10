expand
September 10, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 31- Sept. 6

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:

  • Kimberly Barton, 53, Nederland warrants
  • Manuel Diaz, 40, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and previous convictions
  • Johnisha Warren, 29, warrant other agency
  • Donald Horton, 40, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jonah Broussard, 46, evading arrest with prior convictions/warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:

Aug. 31

  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue H.
  • A theft was reported in the 400 block of North Third.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 900 block of Shannon Lane.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.

Sept. 1

  • A person was arrested for evading arrest detention with a vehicle/previous conviction in the 4600 block of Ninth Avenue, Port Arthur.
  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North 36th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 3000 Avenue H.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and identity theft in the 2100 block of Avenue G.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.

Sept. 2

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of Boston.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
  • An information report was made in the 8100 block Country Lane.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.

Sept. 3

  • Terroristic threat of family/household — family violence was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.

Sept. 4

  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3500 Avenue F.

Sept. 5

  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault family violence impedes breathing/circulation was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 6

  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1800 block of Queen.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest with previous conviction and another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of certain substances and failure to stop and give information in the 500 block of Nederland Avenue.

