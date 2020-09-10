expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2020

John Pletcher, right, gets his blood taken at the LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont to kick off the center’s partnership with Port Arthur Little Theatre. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Port Arthur Little Theatre partners with LifeShare for pre-show blood drive

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 12:31 am Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Port Arthur Little Theatre is partnering with the LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive prior to their upcoming production of ‘Robin Hood’.

Director John Pletcher said giving blood is a passion of his.

“I’ve donated with LifeShare so long that I’ve given close to 15 gallons,” he said. “So I reached out to see about scheduling possibilities for a blood drive. Tiffany answered and came on board quickly. She got it approved the same day.”

Tiffany Ibarra, account manager for LifeShare, said they are always looking for people to hold blood drives, which has been a challenge because of COVID-19.

Some regular blood drives have canceled.

“Our refineries, our big industries, are not allowing outside people on their site,” Ibarra said. “That has been awful, so we were very excited to have someone new say ‘Hey, let’s have a blood drive!’”

Blood donor John Pletcher, right, hands Tiffany Ibarra, left, a donation check for the LifeShare Blood Center. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Pletcher said he felt like giving blood tied in perfectly with the theme of the theatre’s upcoming show.

“When I got the chance to direct ‘Robin Hood’, and it kind of tied in with the theme of giving things to others that you don’t think about, it just worked together,” he said. “We want to give to people because I always look at it as, you may not be a superhero or Robin Hood, but what you are doing is helping someone. Just 10 minutes to give a pint of whole blood can help 2-3 people. It’s such a simple thing to do.”

LifeShare is in critical need of blood.

“The blood that we are collecting is not staying here very long, at all,” Ibarra said. “It’s going to the hospitals. I always think of it as you aren’t giving to LifeShare, you are giving it to patients in the hospitals that need blood.”

LifeShare took a direct hit in donations after Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast.

Ibarra said the Beaumont Blood Center closed for two days and is now operating for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

“Our center in Lake Charles is down,” she said. “They are trying to get back on their feet, but that community has suffered so much devastation that they can’t take blood for the next several weeks. We are collecting not just for us, but for them as well.”

Pletcher said the partnership is all about helping each other out.

“We’re a community theatre, they are a community blood share and when they get hit everyone pulls together to help in whatever way they can,” he said. “This is just how we are helping.”

Port Arthur Little Theatre will host the blood drive on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 2-6 p.m. in the theatre’s parking lot. Participants who give blood will receive a half off ticket to use for any upcoming production.

Residents wishing to donate cannot be on antibiotics or blood thinners and must bring a valid photo ID. Prior COVID-19 patients can donate after exhibiting at least two weeks with no symptoms.

John Pletcher gives blood regularly. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Ibarra said she hopes to see plenty of people there.

“If more people would donate at least once a year we wouldn’t get into these crisis that we find ourselves in,” she said. “So it feels very good to have someone come to us wanting to help instead of the other way around, especially from someone like John, who is a dedicated donor. He understands our need and I am very grateful to him and the community.”

The LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont, 4305 Laurel Avenue, is also collecting supplies and money for Lake Charles employees that lost their homes and livelihoods during the storm.

The blood drive takes place before Port Arthur Little Theatre’s rendition of “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” which debuts on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. It will run for two weekends.

The theatre is located at 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

Local

Man leading Nederland Police on chase strikes 2 vehicles before hitting pole

Local

Motiva spells out goals for possible acquisition of PA Health Department building  

Local

Jaguar driver leads police on chase from Nederland to Port Arthur, ends after foot pursuit

Local

NISD “made history” with 1st day of school, superintendent says; more device pickup needed

Local

Port Arthur Little Theatre partners with LifeShare for pre-show blood drive

Local

PHOTOS: Rainbow Bridge turns 82 years old

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 31- Sept. 6

Local

BRIEF — MCT Credit Union leads blood drive

Local

Justice of the Peace Gillam confident person(s) who shot at his house will be arrested

Local

Dr. Mark Porterie outlines 2nd phase of PAISD opening, including in-class instruction

Local

Health officials announce death of Nederland man Wednesday related to COVID-19

Local

Tuesday night U.S. 69 crash sends many to the hospital

Beaumont

Area jailer sentenced to federal prison for unprovoked attack on inmate

Local

More details released following shooting at JP’s house

Local

Hurricane Laura food supplies packaged with Census fill-out plea in Port Arthur

Groves

Neches FCU provides lunches for public works departments

Local

GoFundMe set up for Port Arthur man who lost home, pet in fire

Beaumont

KCS to benefit Salvation Army in Port Arthur, Beaumont

Local

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Lake Charles

Groves

PNG student tests positive for COVID, second district case 

Local

Council votes in favor of Port Arthur Health Department building sale

Groves

Southeast Texans called to prayer, fasting to end racism

Local

Home belonging to local justice of the peace hit by bullets

Local

Health officials announce Nederland resident’s death related to COVID-19