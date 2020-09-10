expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2020

Weak disturbance drifting toward the Bahamas

By PA News

Published 6:02 am Thursday, September 10, 2020
The tropical Atlantic remains busy as we are at the peak of hurricane season, according to the National Weather Service.
There are no immediate threats to Southwest Louisiana or far Southeast Texas from any of these disturbances.
However, a weak disturbance currently east of the Bahamas bears watching over the next few days as it drifts toward Florida.
Upper-level conditions could become conducive for development of this system over the weekend while it drifts west-northwestward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
A tropical wave is expected to move off of Africa today and has a high chance of development, but it is much too early to speculate on its eventual path or intensity, the National Weather Service said.

BREAKING NEWS

Weak disturbance drifting toward the Bahamas

Local

Man leading Nederland Police on chase strikes 2 vehicles before hitting pole

Local

Motiva spells out goals for possible acquisition of PA Health Department building  

Local

Jaguar driver leads police on chase from Nederland to Port Arthur, ends after foot pursuit

Local

NISD “made history” with 1st day of school, superintendent says; more device pickup needed

Local

Port Arthur Little Theatre partners with LifeShare for pre-show blood drive

Local

PHOTOS: Rainbow Bridge turns 82 years old

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 31- Sept. 6

Local

BRIEF — MCT Credit Union leads blood drive

Local

Justice of the Peace Gillam confident person(s) who shot at his house will be arrested

Local

Dr. Mark Porterie outlines 2nd phase of PAISD opening, including in-class instruction

Local

Health officials announce death of Nederland man Wednesday related to COVID-19

Local

Tuesday night U.S. 69 crash sends many to the hospital

Beaumont

Area jailer sentenced to federal prison for unprovoked attack on inmate

Local

More details released following shooting at JP’s house

Local

Hurricane Laura food supplies packaged with Census fill-out plea in Port Arthur

Groves

Neches FCU provides lunches for public works departments

Local

GoFundMe set up for Port Arthur man who lost home, pet in fire

Beaumont

KCS to benefit Salvation Army in Port Arthur, Beaumont

Local

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Lake Charles

Groves

PNG student tests positive for COVID, second district case 

Local

Council votes in favor of Port Arthur Health Department building sale

Groves

Southeast Texans called to prayer, fasting to end racism

Local

Home belonging to local justice of the peace hit by bullets