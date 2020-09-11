expand
September 11, 2020

Farouk Systems, Inc. gave out free hand sanitizer and hair care products in Lake Charles. (Courtesy photo)

Free hand sanitizer, hair product giveaway planned Saturday at Civic Center

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 12:30 am Friday, September 11, 2020

Farouk Systems, Inc. is donating $1 million worth of BioSilk Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and CHI Hair Care Products to those in need from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Bob Bowers Civic Center

The free giveaway is part of the Houston-based company’s $4 million Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said he is grateful for the aide coming to the city.

“We are still in a pandemic, so anything to help turn down the numbers is needed and appreciated,” he said. “I know it’s a difficult time and I don’t know what the process was, but I thank God that we were selected. We are grateful recipients.”

Farouk Shami, CEO of Farouk Systems, said Port Arthur is a stop along the Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana route. Volunteers just finished giving away items in Lake Charles.

“The hurricane hit Port Arthur and Beaumont, too. Even if it wasn’t as bad, we still wanted to help those victims of the hurricane,” Shami said. “Farouk Systems, every time there is a disaster, tries to send in products and be apart of the relief. When the COVID-19 pandemic happened, we switched to producing hand sanitizer and gave millions to the city of Houston, The Woodlands, Austin and other areas. We believe in people helping people.”

Farouk Systems specializes in hair care products under industry-leading brands such as CHI, BioSilk and SunGlitz.

In April, the production company ramped up its production of the CHI Natural Gardens and BioSilk Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both products are made with 92 percent natural ingredients and aloe vera while still killing 99.99 percent of germs.

Over a million dollars worth of hand sanitizer has already been distributed this month.

“We send the product to people who need it most,” Shami said. “We are fortunate and so we help support other people as best as we can until everybody is helped. That is just what we do.”

Port Arthur will receive 200,000 to 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and hair care products. Residents in need can drive or walk up to the donation site.

“Struggle is a part of our life, and some people can’t afford the products that they need right now,” Shami said. “We’re fortunate so we can. We’re all about helping the people who can’t help themselves, and we especially love to work with people who love their people, like Port Arthur does.”

Bartie said he believes the donation will be a big help for citizens still struggling from the pandemic and aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“Several people are still out of work so anything that can enhance the quality of life at a time like this is good,” he said. “I am thankful that they thought about our community. I believe it’s going to be very beneficial.”

The Civic Center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive.

