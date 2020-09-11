expand
September 11, 2020

Jefferson County hands down indictments for assaults, DWIs & more

By PA News

Published 12:25 am Friday, September 11, 2020

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments on a variety of crimes from assaults to felony driving while intoxicated.

  • Ste’phan Angelle, 19, of Port Arthur as indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 1.
  • Jacoby J. Carrier, also known as Jacoby Jamal Carrier and Jacoby Carrier, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred July 23.
  • Jonathan Bernard Connor, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred April 23.
  • Carl Anthony Gobert Jr., 33, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 9.
  • Dameun Tyerell Heard, also known as Dameun Tyrell Heard, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred May 2.
  • Jose S. Bahena Jimenez, also known as Jose Sanramon Bahena and Jimenez Jose S. Bahena, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred March 15.
  • Raymond Glenn Desmond Jr., 47, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Oct. 27.
  • Carmell Elizabeth Hergert, also known as Carmell Elizabeth Combest, 57, of Groves was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred May 10.
  • Charles Clayton Beard, 25, of Port Neches was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 8.
  • Keera Mae Bennett, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.
  • Kendric Jamal Booker, also known as Kendric J. Booker and Kendrick Jamal Book, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 1.
  • Gregory Charles, also known as Greg Charles, 43, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 30.
  • Brenda Calamaco Chavarria, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 4.
  • David Jeremy Colvin, 46, transient, was indicted for attempted arson (habitation or building or vehicle) for an incident that occurred June 20.
  • Devin Bruce Cook, 30, of Marrero, Louisiana was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 16.
  • Santos Ortega Davis, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 30.
  • Desmond Nquan Deal, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 17.
  • Jeffery Hanhs Dietrich, 47, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 8.
  • Lance Shane Dixon, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred April 18.
  • Jose G. Espinoza, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred June 30.
  • Anthony Ray Faulk, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 25.
  • Joshuah R. Fontenot, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 17.
  • Jaylon Wayne Fitzgerald, 21, of Nederland was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 28.
  • Darian Wayne Gutierrez, also known as Darian Wayne Guiterez and Darian Gutierrez, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred April 10.
  • Amy Sessions Hebert, 51, of Groves was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred March 29.
  • William Scott Hensley, 52, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 30.
  • Reuben Alvarez Sr., also known as Rueben Alvarez Sr., 64, of Beaumont was indicted for money laundering for an incident that occurred July 31.

 

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

