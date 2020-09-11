expand
September 11, 2020

Members of Port Neches Fire Department and members of State Farm agent Bette Davidson’s office are promoting fire safety. (Courtesy photo)

National Fire Protection Association, State Farm, PNFD partner to spread fire safety awareness

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:27 am Friday, September 11, 2020

PORT NECHES — While COVID-19 is causing the cancellation of many events, it’s not stopping Port Neches Fire Department from spreading information on fire prevention.

The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm Agent Bette Davidson are teaming up with PNFD to support Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4-10.

Chief Paul Nelson said the PNFD would not sponsor its annual open house due to COVID-19. Instead it would visit schools with the lifesaving information donated in the toolkits, as well as sharing the information other ways.

October is Fire Prevention Month and a time for PNFD and other departments to provide citizens with safety tips.

“We will still try to do some of what we normally do with schools, and we have done tours in the past around October with Cub Scouts and at their request,” Nelson said.

The campaign this year is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” which focuses on cooking fire safety.

“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” Davidson said in a press release. “These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”

Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign include the following:

  • Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended
  • Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — at least 3 feet away from your stovetop.
  • Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Nelson said cooking fires do happen and are an issue with the elderly, sometimes.

But, with hurricane season at its peak, Nelson is also focusing on the dangers of carbon monoxide.

“With generators, it’s a huge issue but it’s not just generators. It comes from any gas-fired appliance; furnaces, water heaters, dryers if there is gas in the home if not running efficiently can produce carbon monoxide,” Nelson said. “That’s why it’s so important to have carbon monoxide detectors in homes. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it.”

Fore more information about Fire Prevention Week visit fpw.org.

