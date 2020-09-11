expand
September 11, 2020

Neches Brewing Co. owner Tyler Blount, center, along with Alex Bass, left, and Thomas Teague, right, hold up the brewery's newest permit allowing the business to reopen. (Courtesy photo)

Neches Brewing Co. hosting golf cart parade to celebrate anniversary, reopening

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 12:29 am Friday, September 11, 2020

PORT NECHES — The Neches Brewing Co. is organizing a golf cart parade at 10 a.m. Saturday to “Cruise for Brews.”

The independent brewery closed 11 weeks ago due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s shuttering of all bars, breweries and wineries. The brewery lost more than $250,000 in revenue since the closure.

Owner Tyler Blount said the golf cart decorating contest and parade is a creative way to regain funds for the business and celebrate the company’s four-year anniversary.

“We wanted to do something for our anniversary, so my wife and sister-in-law had the idea to do this golf cart cruise,” he said. “Almost everybody in Mid-County has a golf cart, that’s kind of our thing, and the money coming from the parade is to help the brewery because we really need it.”

The parade starts in the parking lot in front of Powerhouse Gym and ends at Neches Brewing Co. The 45-minute cruise was set to be the only weekend celebration, until the crew received a life-changing email.

Neches Brewing Co. applied for a new permit several weeks ago that allows the brewery to reopen if 51 percent of all sales come from food. It received approval Wednesday.

“Our moods changed instantly,” Blount said. “We’ve been in a funky mood. Everybody else gets to go to work, and we are losing money daily. We were barely hanging on. Now there are no words to describe how happy we are. We are super excited and it’s a morale booster for us all.”

The brewery is partnering with Taco Rey to provide a food truck Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. in front of the business.

Blount said he and owner Johnny Callazo are good friends, which led to the idea.

“To-go’s barely kept us above water,” he said. “We needed butts in the seat. So whenever we found out that a food truck may be our way to reopen I called (Johnny) and he did not hesitate to say yes.”

Callazo said he knew Tyler would do the same for him if roles were reversed.

“Tyler is like my brother,” he said. “He’s a great guy and I am doing what you are supposed to do, helping out the community when it’s down. We are family oriented, small business owners and entrepreneurs doing what we love. You’ve got to grind. I know he loves what he does, and we found ways to make it work. I am happy to help them in anyway I can. We’re excited to see them back on their feet.”

Customers visiting the brewery are not required, but encouraged to buy food to help maintain the 51 percent rule. To-go growlers and merchandise also factor into the percentage.

A new beer will be provided Saturday to celebrate the anniversary and reopening. Everyone is encouraged to stop by this weekend after the parade.

“If it wasn’t for our community we’d been bankrupt months ago,” Blount said. “They love the brewery because it’s a tight knit little circle. We treat everybody the same way. We love seeing them come in, fill their growlers to go but it’s a quick transaction. Now we can sit down and talk to them again and we can go back to being a normal business in our community. There isn’t a better feeling.”

Early registration for the golf cart parade is $25 and open until 7 p.m. Friday. It’s $35 to register on the day of the event.

Venmo payments can be made to @Jamie-Duvall-87 or made in cash at Neches Brewing Co.

No ATV’s or motor vehicles are allowed. To sign up, fill out the registration form available at the brewery or on Facebook.

 

