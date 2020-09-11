expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Tropical system has potential to threaten Southeast Texas

By PA News

Published 1:07 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

The National Hurricane Center is expecting a tropical depression to form either tonight south of Florida or Saturday in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service said this system will be a threat from Louisiana to Alabama by early next week.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said if this system doesn’t make landfall, it could move further west towards Texas by the middle of next week.

  • There is a low chance for tropical development on another system that is currently in the north central Gulf. It is forecast to move southwest towards Mexico and not be a threat to Texas.
  • A tropical wave moving west across the Atlantic has a high chance for development. It could be in the Caribbean by the end of next week.

The National Weather Service will need to monitor the system as it is too early to say if it will be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Another tropical wave will be moving off the coast of Africa and has a medium chance for development.

It is too early to say if it will be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Finally, Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene will remain out in the Atlantic.

Neither of these systems will be a problem for our area.

BREAKING NEWS

Tropical system has potential to threaten Southeast Texas

Local

Free hand sanitizer, hair product giveaway planned Saturday at Civic Center

Local

Neches Brewing Co. hosting golf cart parade to celebrate anniversary, reopening

Local

City of Port Neches outlines riverfront, boat ramp upgrades

Local

National Fire Protection Association, State Farm, PNFD partner to spread fire safety awareness

Groves

Jefferson County hands down indictments for assaults, DWIs & more

Local

BRIEF — Food distribution at Memorial High begins Saturday

Groves

BRIEF — PNGISD adds days to calendar due to hurricane

Groves

Weather officials monitor system in Gulf, another set to join it this weekend

Local

Port Arthur Little Theatre partners with LifeShare for pre-show blood drive

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves volleyball leaning on talented freshmen & experienced upperclassmen

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Many thanks to the heroes at Port Arthur Fire Department

Local

PHOTOS: Rainbow Bridge turns 82 years old

Local

Man leading Nederland Police on chase strikes 2 vehicles before hitting pole

Local

Motiva spells out goals for possible acquisition of PA Health Department building  

Local

Jaguar driver leads police on chase from Nederland to Port Arthur, ends after foot pursuit

Local

NISD “made history” with 1st day of school, superintendent says; more device pickup needed

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 31- Sept. 6

Local

BRIEF — MCT Credit Union leads blood drive

Local

Justice of the Peace Gillam confident person(s) who shot at his house will be arrested

Local

Dr. Mark Porterie outlines 2nd phase of PAISD opening, including in-class instruction

Local

Health officials announce death of Nederland man Wednesday related to COVID-19

Local

Tuesday night U.S. 69 crash sends many to the hospital

Beaumont

Area jailer sentenced to federal prison for unprovoked attack on inmate