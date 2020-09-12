expand
September 12, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Happy birthday, daughters, beautiful women of God

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

What can I say about my older daughter, Shannon?

First of all, Happy Birthday in this month of September, hopefully with fall weather!

A wonder of a woman of God who, first of all knows Jesus, is a good, fun, wife and she calls herself a “dog mom” with always puppies around to take care of and play with.

So many challenges in her life, so far, and meeting them head-on, she is always an inspiration to her dad and I.

She went to college, sometimes working two jobs to maintain a living, working hard and diligently, during her studies, getting a degree as a paralegal working in law firms, and now, as a manager, also! A beautiful addition to any firm and always organized, praying and serving, especially to our family.

What can I say about my great-granddaughter, Lilia? First of all, Happy Birthday in this month of September, and, hopefully, with cool, fall weather.

This little girl is a wonder. We have six daughters and they are all totally different personalities. Lilia is a confident, happy, brilliant, beautiful, girl who knows Jesus and praises God as she sings and dances, keeping time with the music tapping with fingers and toes!

You can always find her in a crowd with her colorful, shiny, frilly skirts and big bows in her hair as she goes about her tasks and loves to run around with friends at school and church. So creative in her drawings and little houses and models she builds.

I’ve watched her diligently placing tiny parts to little houses and placing people right where she wants them.

Then there’s her drawing tablets. I like to give her new pens or pencils to fill up her tablets with interesting designs, animals and whatever she’s thinking would be colorful and unique.

The Bible has much to say about daughters and children, which I see shining through some young families, critical, at this time in our world. Psalm 127:3-5 (NIV) says, “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring, a reward from Him.” “Like arrows in the hands of a warrior, … blessed if your quiver is full of them.”

In Psalm 144:12 after David cried out to God to rid the evil and destruction around him, he said, “…then our sons in their youth will be like well-nurtured plants and our daughters will be like pillars carved (fashioned) to adorn a palace.” NIV

Bottom line, the scriptures once again show us adults and parents God’s plan, love and that all children matter, Amen.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

