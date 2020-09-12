PAISD releases 2020 football ticket information

Due to current guidelines, the Port Arthur Independent School District has updated how fans will purchase tickets for the 2020 football season.

These changes are due to the University Interscholastic League COVID-19 policy of limiting stadium capacity to 50 percent. Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the stadium.

Family units may sit together. Port Arthur ISD games will be live-streamed. Details on streaming and ads for the digital program will be made available soon.

The health and safety of students, fans and community continue to be the District’s No. 1 priority.

Port Arthur ISD is not selling season tickets for the 2020 football season. Current season tickets holders will not lose their reserved tickets and will have the opportunity to purchase them for the 2021-2022 football season.

All tickets for presale, district home and away games will be general admission. They will be sold the week of each game at Memorial Stadium Athletic Office, 2350 Jefferson Dr., on the following schedule:

Season ticket holders and parents of participants (limited to four)

Monday and Tuesday – 8:00am – 6:30 p.m. (Roster will be available)

Participants include: Band Members, Flames, Flags, Twirlers, Varsity Cheerleaders, Titan Crew, Mascot, Varsity Football Players and Student Trainers

General public

Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday 8 – 11 a.m.

Everyone must have a ticket at the gate.

No visitor tickets will be sold at any home or away football games.

Cost of tickets for non-district games are:

Presale Adults: $5

Presale Students: $3

Cost of tickets for district games:

Presale Adults and Students: $5

No passes will be accepted for entrance. This includes, but is not limited to: UIL District Passes, Titan Card and THSCA.

No re-entry will be allowed.

Information regarding away game tickets sales will be posted as soon as we are able to determine the away stadium seating capacities.

For more information, contact Lauri L. Hampshire at 409-984-4896.