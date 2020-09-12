Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6:

Donna Arnold, 38, other agency warrant(s)

Blake Foskey, 39, driving while intoxicated

Jeffery Dietrich, 47, other agency warrant(s)

Daniel Briggs, 34, interference with emergency telephone call and other agency warrant(s)

Sarah Nero, 30, public intoxication

Anthony Cascio, 19, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:

Aug. 31

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.

Sept. 1

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of 10th Street.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Sept. 2

Deadly conduct/discharging a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Seventh Street.

Sept. 3

A person was arrested for interference with an emergency telephone call and other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 12th Street.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Green Oaks.

Sept. 4

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Ninth Street.

Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1300 block of Boyd.

Sept. 5

No reports.

Sept. 6