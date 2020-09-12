expand
September 12, 2020

Sharks begin district with victory; “my juniors are my goldies,” coach says

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

Sabine Pass volleyball coach Andie Myers said she is excited about her team’s season after starting off district play with a 3-0 victory over West Hardin.

The Sharks do not have a home district match until Sept. 25.

“The good thing is, on the back half of the schedule, every game is home except against Spurger on Oct. 20,” Myers said. “It’s good to have that because the midseason slump is real. It takes a toll on our girls. I am grateful to have the games at the end because of the travel. The closest team to us is High Island and that is still a 40-minute drive. The furthest is Burkeville, which is two hours, and on a school night. That is a lot for them.”

The Sharks beat West Hardin 25-11, 25-12 and 25-12.

“It’s an amazing to start the year off with a win,” Myers said. “It’s always good to beat a rival school.”

Kayla Dominick, junior, had three kills, two blocks and one ace. Charnel Jones, sophomore, had two blocks, two aces and one kill.

Myers said she is excited to see Yainn Zuniga, junior, back for the Sharks.

“She’s my setter and outside hitter,” Myers said. “She is amazing. She never gives up on the ball. She will throw her body around for absolutely everything. You can absolutely count on her to have that second ball. She is very disciplined. She is hard on herself. Sometimes she is too hard, but she is growing and maturing. She is my go-to person for everything. I could probably put her anywhere on the court, but she is like our quarterback.”

Zuniga, along with fellow juniors Nevaeh Jones and Dominick make up the team’s returning core, Myers said.

“Mostly, my juniors are my leaders,” she said. “They have been on varsity since freshman year. My juniors are my goldies. They are eager. Those juniors are eager to go get dressed and start practice.”

Myers is hoping that Charnel Jones, sophomore, can continue her success from last year.

“She started as a freshman,” Myers said. “She is my other middle blocker. She stepped up huge for me last year. I had the three sisters playing for me last in Charnel, Nevaeh and Jamesia in volleyball and basketball. It was great. Get ready for her in basketball this year, too.”

