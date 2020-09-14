expand
September 14, 2020

Area man killed in head-on collision; police say other driver initially flees scene

By PA News

Published 11:23 am Monday, September 14, 2020

A Beaumont man was killed Sunday night in a fatal, head-on crash involving a motorcycle, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Mark Randall Wallace of Beaumont.

Police said the crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday when Wallace, 61, was operating a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on FM 92 in Hardin County.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 1998 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling north on FM 92 at the same time.

For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet crossed the center dividing line and struck the motorcycle.

Justice of the Peace Mark Ames pronounced Wallace deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred approximately seven miles north of Silsbee.

The driver of the Chevrolet fled the crash scene; according to Troopers; however, a short time later, authorities located the wrecked vehicle and identified the driver as Jerry Sangwin, 53, of Spurger.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash, Sgt. Stephanie Davis said.

