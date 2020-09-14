expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2020

Authorities say 2 dead, including Beaumont man, following multi-vehicle collision

By PA News

Published 3:47 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

Texas troopers now say two deaths resulted from a Sunday night collision that involved three vehicles, including a motorcycle.

At approximately 8 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the multiple vehicle crash on FM 92 in Hardin County.

The crash occurred approximately seven miles north of Silsbee and involved a motorcycle.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicated a 1998 Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling north on FM 92, crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle that was traveling south on FM 92.

Through further investigation and analysis of crash scene data, it was discovered the 1998 Chevrolet initially traveled off the road and crashed into a ditch.

As the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to back the wrecked vehicle out of the ditch, he backed onto FM 92, striking the motorcycle.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to fall off the motorcycle and he was struck a short time later by a 2008 Dodge pickup truck.

The motorcyclist, 61-year-old Mark Randall Wallace of Beaumont, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Mark Ames at the scene.

Wallace was not wearing a helmet when EMS arrived on the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet fled the crash scene; however, a short time later, Troopers located the wrecked vehicle and identified the driver as Jerry Sangwin, 53, of Spurger.

Troopers located Sangwin at his home; however, he was found deceased.

Justice of the Peace Milton Powers has order toxicology screens for Sangwin.

Sangwin’s cause of death is under investigation by local authorities; therefore, DPS cannot speculate as to the exact cause of his death or rule out a medical condition.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, a 48-year-old male from Buna, was not injured in the crash.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this horrific crash.

Beaumont

Authorities say 2 dead, including Beaumont man, following multi-vehicle collision

Local

Four with Nederland ISD test positive for COVID

Beaumont

Man sentenced for sexual abuse; victims included his grandchildren, prosecutors said

Groves

Red Cross announces details of Hurricane Laura financial assistance effort

Local

Delta Downs reopening this week; see the timeline, details

Beaumont

UPDATE: Area man killed in head-on collision; police say 2nd driver found dead

Groves

Hobby Lobby raising minimum full-time hourly wages

Groves

Scammers targeting elderly locally. Justice Department details tools to fight back.

Groves

Texas gas prices fall. See how far & why.

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank temporarily closing because of COVID-19

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — YMCA open for students learning virtually when parents not able

Local

INDICTMENT: Man tries concealing stolen motorcycle in Port Neches, running from cops

Local

Remembering Malcolm Clark, former Port Arthur mayor with career of service

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE — Parents still needed in students’ return to classroom

Local

Check out proposed PA budget decreases (PAPD, water dept) & increases (solid waste, maintenance)

Local

PAISD shares timeline for phased return of classroom instruction

Groves

Businesses team up to bring relief funds, donations to Lake Charles; see how you can help

Local

Nederland man indicted for stealing ex’s car, later wrecked with her children inside

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

High School Sports

Pep rally gets PNG “fired up” for football; West Brook scrimmage looms

Groves

Tropical system has potential to threaten Southeast Texas, targeted for Louisiana

Local

Free hand sanitizer, hair product giveaway planned Saturday at Civic Center

Local

Neches Brewing Co. hosting golf cart parade to celebrate anniversary, reopening

Local

City of Port Neches outlines riverfront, boat ramp upgrades