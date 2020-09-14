Delta Downs reopening this week; see the timeline, details

VINTON, Louisiana — Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel announced it is scheduled to reopen to the public on Wednesday at 11 a.m., pending final regulatory approvals.

Delta Downs has been closed since late August due to damage from Hurricane Laura.

“While we are glad to get our doors back open at Delta Downs, our highest priority is helping our team members and neighbors during these extremely difficult times,” said Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer of Boyd Gaming.

“Through direct financial assistance to our team members, as well as contributions to non-profit organizations engaged in the relief effort, we are pleased to do our part to help the southwest Louisiana community recover from this terrible storm.”

Delta Downs and Boyd Gaming are providing more than $1.5 million in direct financial support for storm recovery efforts.

During the closure, Boyd Gaming has continued full pay and benefits for all Delta Downs team members and provided additional cash grants and financial aid to help with team members’ recovery efforts.

In compliance with state directives aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the property will remain limited to 50 percent occupancy.

Due to storm damage and ongoing repairs, racing operations remain closed.

Delta Downs will announce plans for the resumption of live racing at a later date.

For additional information on reopening plans, hours of operation and availability, visit deltadowns.com.