Four with Nederland ISD test positive for COVID

The Nederland Independent School District reported its first positive COVID-19 cases since starting school on Sept. 8.

One person from Central Middle School and three from Nederland High School received positive test results.

In accordance with state guidelines, all parents of the affected campus received a call notifying guardians of the reported cases.

Communications Coordinator Rene Latiolais said the district cannot disclose any information regarding any close contact.

A campus administrator will contact parents whose children may have come in close contact with the infected individuals. All other students will be sent home with a notification letter.

Latiolais said all cases will be reported timely and throughout various platforms.

“We sent a call out to parents, letters with students, posted on social media and campus websites,” she said. “We are letting people know every way we can.”

There will be no closures.

All campuses will resume schedule as normal.