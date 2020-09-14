expand
September 14, 2020

Hobby Lobby raising minimum full-time hourly wages

By PA News

Published 10:56 am Monday, September 14, 2020

Hobby Lobby Stores announced this week that it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17 effective Oct. 1.

Hobby Lobby has a strong reputation in Port Arthur and Mid-County, where it serves customers from its 2770 FM 365 A, Port Arthur location.

Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers in 2009 to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage and has since raised its minimum wages ten times over the last 11 years.

In 2014, Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15 well before it became fashionable with other retailers.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” founder and CEO David Green said. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.

In addition to providing industry-leading pay, Hobby Lobby also provides benefits to eligible employees, including an outstanding medical, prescription, and dental plan, 401(k) with generous company match, flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off benefits with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services, and an employee discount.

 

