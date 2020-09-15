expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Kade Scott (1) of Nederland finds running room against Memorial during an Aug. 22, 2019, scrimmage in Port Arthur. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Bulldogs offensive lineman in for test with Titans scrimmage

By Chris Moore

Published 12:25 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The Nederland Bulldogs’ young offensive line will likely be tested when they square off against the Memorial Titans on Thursday.

Nederland head coach Monte Barrow said he believes the scrimmage matchup will be a trial by fire for the young group, but will help them prepare for the rigors of District 12-5A Division II play.

“I don’t know if they will get a tougher test than playing against Memorial’s front seven,” Barrow said. “It’ll be good for them to be thrown in the fire and see how they react. That is what district is. It is a fire every week and you have to get in there and compete.”

The scrimmage will be the first time either team will line up against a new opponent since last fall.

“We are anxious to see where we are going against someone different,” Barrow said. “Port Arthur Memorial will give us a chance to see exactly the things we need to work on. At some point, you feel like you can’t do anymore until the next phase starts. The next phase was putting a helmet on and shoulder pads. This week, we will put it all on and tackle a little bit. This Thursday, we will play a different opponent.”

Since students returned to class last week, Barrow said his players are getting into a new routine, which could have a positive impact.

“I think coaches feel better when they are in a routine,” he said. “Young athletes respond better when their minds have been engaged. They aren’t coming straight from their home where they might have been sleeping late or playing a video game or whatever. They are in that classroom and there is something to be said for that. When we get them, you know they have been awake and energized.”

The scrimmage will also be the Bulldogs’ first look at senior quarterbacks Rene Cunningham and Corbin Chandler. Both are vying for the starting job, which Barrow said he would like to have locked up well before district play starts in late October.

“We’re going to get them in live action and see who’s taking control of the offense,” he said.

The Bulldogs start their season Sept. 25 at Huntsville. Nederland’s first district game will be the Bum Phillips Bowl against rival Port Neches-Groves Oct. 23.

The scrimmage against Memorial is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Stadium.

Local

NISD names new assistant superintendent, Nederland High principal

Local

Jake’s Fireworks prevented from reopening during date-rape drug invesitgation

Local

JCSO: Carjacking, stolen tractor & stolen guns leads to wild scene, arrest

Local

Sheriff, challenger talk drug concerns & explain to voters how they would address them

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bethany Storms named drum major, talks future after PNG

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival founding father Don Watt remembered

Local

Late night fight leads to shots fired in Nederland; police investigating

Local

LU aerial drone surveys Laura’s damage to coastal protection

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast soliciting private contributions after eventful 2020

Beaumont

Authorities say 2 dead, including Beaumont man, following multi-vehicle collision

Local

Four with Nederland ISD test positive for COVID

Beaumont

Man sentenced for sexual abuse; victims included his grandchildren, prosecutors said

Groves

Red Cross announces details of Hurricane Laura financial assistance effort

Local

Delta Downs reopening this week; see the timeline, details

Beaumont

UPDATE: Area man killed in head-on collision; police say 2nd driver found dead

Groves

Hobby Lobby raising minimum full-time hourly wages

Groves

Scammers targeting elderly locally. Justice Department details tools to fight back.

Groves

Texas gas prices fall. See how far & why.

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank temporarily closing because of COVID-19

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — YMCA open for students learning virtually when parents not able

Local

INDICTMENT: Man tries concealing stolen motorcycle in Port Neches, running from cops

Local

Remembering Malcolm Clark, former Port Arthur mayor with career of service

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE — Parents still needed in students’ return to classroom

Local

Check out proposed PA budget decreases (PAPD, water dept) & increases (solid waste, maintenance)