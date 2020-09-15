expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Garrett Piazza

JCSO: Carjacking, stolen tractor & stolen guns leads to wild scene, arrest

By PA News

Published 6:23 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

A local man is accused of stealing a tractor, stalling out on Hillebrandt Bridge and carjacking an elderly man during an early morning crime spree, authorities said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to FM 365 at the Hillebrandt Bridge in reference to an aggravated robbery just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Investigation revealed a man had stolen a John Deere tractor just minutes earlier from a nearby ranch.

Also taken in the theft were two handguns, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to witnesses, the thief was unable to drive the tractor up the bridge, causing vehicles to come to a stop and begin backing up.

The armed man got off of the stalled tractor, police said, and “ran up to an elderly male motorist and stole his truck at gunpoint.”

The assailant was last seen Monday morning heading towards Port Arthur in the stolen truck.

The victim was not injured.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Port Arthur.

During the investigation, Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives developed a lead on the suspect, and Monday afternoon an arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Garrett Piazza of rural Jefferson County for aggravated robbery.

Garrett was arrested at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday in Beaumont.

Bond for the aggravated robbery is set at $500,000 and the bond for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle is set at $250,000, according to information from the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Local

NISD names new assistant superintendent, Nederland High principal

Local

Jake’s Fireworks prevented from reopening during date-rape drug invesitgation

Local

JCSO: Carjacking, stolen tractor & stolen guns leads to wild scene, arrest

Local

Sheriff, challenger talk drug concerns & explain to voters how they would address them

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bethany Storms named drum major, talks future after PNG

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival founding father Don Watt remembered

Local

Late night fight leads to shots fired in Nederland; police investigating

Local

LU aerial drone surveys Laura’s damage to coastal protection

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast soliciting private contributions after eventful 2020

Beaumont

Authorities say 2 dead, including Beaumont man, following multi-vehicle collision

Local

Four with Nederland ISD test positive for COVID

Beaumont

Man sentenced for sexual abuse; victims included his grandchildren, prosecutors said

Groves

Red Cross announces details of Hurricane Laura financial assistance effort

Local

Delta Downs reopening this week; see the timeline, details

Beaumont

UPDATE: Area man killed in head-on collision; police say 2nd driver found dead

Groves

Hobby Lobby raising minimum full-time hourly wages

Groves

Scammers targeting elderly locally. Justice Department details tools to fight back.

Groves

Texas gas prices fall. See how far & why.

Beaumont

Southeast Texas Food Bank temporarily closing because of COVID-19

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — YMCA open for students learning virtually when parents not able

Local

INDICTMENT: Man tries concealing stolen motorcycle in Port Neches, running from cops

Local

Remembering Malcolm Clark, former Port Arthur mayor with career of service

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE — Parents still needed in students’ return to classroom

Local

Check out proposed PA budget decreases (PAPD, water dept) & increases (solid waste, maintenance)