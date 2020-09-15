expand
September 15, 2020

Malcolm Clark

By PA News

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Malcolm Clark, 89, passed away August 23rd at his home in Port Arthur, TX.

Malcolm was born in Elizabeth, LA on December 25th 1930.

He graduated from Orange HS and Port Arthur College.

We retired from Chevron in 1986 having worked in the Accounting and Computer Divisions for 31 years.

He served as Port Arthur as Councilman for 14 years (1970-1984) and Mayor for 6 years (1984-1990).

His wife, Myrlene, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his brother James Clark; children, Jay Clark, Ken Clark, Tod Clark and Linda Long; grandchildren Savannah, Erica, Seve, Paige and great grandchild Ben survive him

