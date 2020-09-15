expand
September 15, 2020

Late night fight leads to shots fired in Nederland; police investigating

By PA News

Published 12:27 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

NEDERLAND — An altercation between two groups of people in Nederland over the weekend led to shots fired, authorities said.

Police were called at approximately 1:18 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of South 29th Street in reference to a firearm being discharged.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said witnesses reported a group of people showed up at a South 29th Street home and a fight ensued.

An individual jumped into a dark colored, possibly grey, pickup truck that was low to the ground and took off down the street, which is a dead-end road.

As the truck left, someone fired gunshots into the air, police said.

Porter said it is unknown who was in the truck that fled.

The crime is a city ordinance violation because the gunman did not aim at a house or person.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The case is under investigation.

