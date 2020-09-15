expand
September 15, 2020

Virgie Lee Branick

By PA News

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Virgie Caughlin Branick- August 19, 1928 – September 11, 2020.

Several years ago, Virgie’s five children submitted her name in Nederland’s “Mother of the Year” Contest.

Someone else’s mother was chosen that year, but when we showed Mom the paragraphs each of us had written, she felt like the “Mother of the Year.”

Those few short remembrances were an affirmation of her life well lived.

Mom was an extremely strong woman who single handedly reared five children.

She always showered her children with unconditional love, she prayed for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren unceasingly.

We consider that her greatest legacy, the gift that God will remember to enrich our lives as long as we live.

Virgie was predeceased by her beloved daughter Lizbeth Branick, and father of her children, Bruce Branick.

She is survived by daughter Laura Branick; daughter, LeeDell Branick Poole and husband Bob; son, Jesse Branick and wife JoLynn; son Jeff Branick and wife Sherrie; her sister Donnie Perkins Beckcom and dearly loved family; brother Clyde Caughlin and dearly loved family.

Grandchildren; Joanna Poole Duncan and husband Rick, Jeslyn Branick Hebert and husband Aaron, Jena Branick, Merritt Branick James and Ellie Grace Branick, Great Grandchildren; Sam and Kate Duncan; Jackson and Branick James.

The family is grateful for three dear ladies who cared for Mom so graciously, Fatima Jiminez, Estabana Joyas, and Miriam Zamora.

Mom was a member of Grace Baptist Church of the Groves (formerly Central Baptist Church of Port Arthur) and we are thankful for those dear people who have ministered Christ’s love to her for many years.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at United Methodist Temple on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be privately held for the family.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests that memorials be sent to Grace Baptist Church in Groves, Texas.

John-1:12 “But as many as received Him, to them he gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name.”

