CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Spices have way with words

Fish You Were Here, to try some of these fun new spice blends and other new foods with me. Keep your social distance and keep bonding however you can as these new flavors and products roll out:

Build Your Own Edible Playlist

Hit the Roast Jack, You’re so Spain, Moroccan ’Round the Clock and Lavender Fields Forever should get you cooking. Healthy On You’s sustainable keepsake bamboo box of blends with an olive wood spoon just “spice” things up even more for those who didn’t think they could play kitchen.

Samantha Brinkley is into flavor as much as she’s into health and humor. Organic spices season your world and you can crank up the volume as you create themed dinners.

I love the fragrance of Middle Eastern Spice dubbed while My Za’atar Gently Weeps and how it elevated my rice salad with sesame seeds, oregano, coriander, etc.

Let the Good Thymes Roll made the whole house smell like an Italian restaurant. Fish You Were Here, trying this flavor. You’ve got to love it when you can combine so many senses at once: taste, hearing, smell. … Thanks Ms. Brinkley! Healthyonyou.com

Kitchen Crafted

This brand is so focused on leaving out stuff such as gluten and GMO, that they’ve even left out some letters from their globally inspired BLND and Sprd spices and blends.

Living on the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast, I’d say they got Bayou Catch Seafood Seasoning good enough to make you want to cast a pole, but the Sriracha Lime Spice has been my top pick of a batch of samples.

It’s a breakfast-to-dinner spice for me. I like their story and eight signature flavors that include Chimichurri Seasoning (a fan fave) and Kansas City Smoker BBQ Rub. These are flavors in their new category and are Kosher-certified.

We love to play with our spices here and I’ve enjoyed the company of these versatile bottles. Kitchencrafted.com

A Couple of Outlaws

Did you ever have a crush on the couple who makes your soaps?

I want to hang out with Russ and Danielle Vincent, who pose with guitars and cooking utensils, wear funky glasses and make cowboy boots look a little punk. They live in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

I bet you thought I was gonna say Austin, because they are keeping it weird. They actually do have ties to Austin and have noted the city’s favorite scent of their line is The Mountain Hideout. Their soaps come in packaging both masculine and humorous, with hidden John Wayne quotes. The products are very fine and have components such as whiskey and leather and sage.

I feel as though their soaps, handwashes and colognes will just naturally make you feel better from seeing them online at LiveOutlaw.com and holding them in your hand once they arrive and that’s all before you put them on your body. Their giant campfire mug has the call to “Wake up. Kick Ass. Repeat.” You can even get a car scent that shows you are living Outlaw. Hey Russ and Danielle, call me! Liveoutlaw.com

Shrewd Keto

When you puff something and it crunches and the calorie count is conceivable, you feel pretty smart. “The Smartest Way to Keto” is actually how Shrewd Keto markets such 90-calorie packets of balls that keep in the flavor of much more junkier food. But in this case, Baked Cheddar, Brick Oven Pizza and Nacho Cheese Protein Puffs will leave you with crunch, 2 grams of carbs and 14 grams of protein.

You doing this?

Then your later reward can be Shrewd Keto Dippers in both dark and milk chocolate.

It’s snack, dessert and a shot of protein as well.

I love crunching my chocolate. Shrewdfood.com will get through crunch time. Shrewdfood.com

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie always looking for something new. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com