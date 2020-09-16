expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

Emergency medical technicians with the Port Arthur Fire Department assist with the first returning bus of Hurricane Laura evacuees from Hurricane Laura at the Bob Bowers Civic Center Aug. 31. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 8-31-20

Free City of Port Arthur COVID-19 testing today and Thursday

By PA News

Published 7:07 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Free walk up COVID-19 testing is being provided by the City of Port Arthur today (Sept. 16) and Thursday.

Testing is being facilitated today at the Port Arthur Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until all testing supplies are exhausted.

No preregistration is required; simply show up, register on site with an ID and get tested.

Testing continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center or until all testing supplies for the day have been used.

BREAKING NEWS

Free City of Port Arthur COVID-19 testing today and Thursday

Local

Port Arthur adopts budget including pay raise, tax rate

Local

ON THE MENU — Boss Burger food truck serves up big tastes

Local

See why Seawall is closing to vehicular traffic this week

Local

Mexican Heritage leadership shares why royalty is retaining crown for 2020-21

Local

Enhance Wellness studies “why” behind health issues, offers solutions

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Sept. 7-13

Local

VIDEO: Your help needed IDing vehicles involved in Port Arthur deadly contact

Local

NISD names new assistant superintendent, Nederland High principal

Local

Jake’s Fireworks prevented from reopening during date-rape drug invesitgation

Local

JCSO: Carjacking, stolen tractor & stolen guns leads to wild scene, arrest

High School Sports

Bulldogs offensive lineman in for test with Titans scrimmage

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival founding father Don Watt remembered

Golf

Babe Zaharias Open to tee off in Southeast Texas

Local

Sheriff, challenger talk drug concerns & explain to voters how they would address them

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bethany Storms named drum major, talks future after PNG

Local

Late night fight leads to shots fired in Nederland; police investigating

Local

LU aerial drone surveys Laura’s damage to coastal protection

Local

Museum of the Gulf Coast soliciting private contributions after eventful 2020

Beaumont

Authorities say 2 dead, including Beaumont man, following multi-vehicle collision

Local

Four with Nederland ISD test positive for COVID

Beaumont

Man sentenced for sexual abuse; victims included his grandchildren, prosecutors said

Groves

Red Cross announces details of Hurricane Laura financial assistance effort

Local

Delta Downs reopening this week; see the timeline, details