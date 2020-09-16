Nederland Police arrests, responses: Sept. 7-13
The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:
- Shannon Langham, 46, Nederland warrants
- Alexander Griffin, 33, warrant other agency
- Greg Kramer, 37, driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15
- Cassandra Richmond, 38, warrant other agency
- Jason Weatherford, 42, warrant other agency
- John Higgens, 34, warrant other agency
- Destiny Nolan, 25, Nederland warrants
- Brandi Casto, 33, driving while intoxicated-2nd
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:
Sept. 7
- Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of South 1½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
Sept. 8
- A death was reported in the 700 block of North 31st Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South 1½ Street.
Sept. 9
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15 on South Twin City Highway.
- An information report was made in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 5700 block of Georgia, Groves, Texas.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 600 block of North 16th Street.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
Sept. 10
- A city code violation was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of South 5½ Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and found property in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Omaha.