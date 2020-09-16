expand
September 16, 2020

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Sept. 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The following individuals were arrested by Nederland Police from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:

  • Shannon Langham, 46, Nederland warrants
  • Alexander Griffin, 33, warrant other agency
  • Greg Kramer, 37, driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15
  • Cassandra Richmond, 38, warrant other agency
  • Jason Weatherford, 42, warrant other agency
  • John Higgens, 34, warrant other agency
  • Destiny Nolan, 25, Nederland warrants
  • Brandi Casto, 33, driving while intoxicated-2nd

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:

Sept. 7

  • Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants in the 200 block of South 1½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 15th Street.

Sept. 8

  • A death was reported in the 700 block of North 31st Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South 1½ Street.

Sept. 9

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated BAC >=0.15 on South Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was made in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 5700 block of Georgia, Groves, Texas.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 600 block of North 16th Street.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 10

  • A city code violation was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of South 5½ Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and found property in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Omaha.

