September 17, 2020

PHOTOS: Wednesday afternoon collision on Gulfway involves 2 cars, light pole

By I.C. Murrell

Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

An apparent two-car wreck resulted in a light pole being run over in front of Royal Furniture and El Potrillo Western wear store in the 4200 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 16).

A gray four-door Dodge and black two-door Honda were involved. Port Arthur police and fire departments responded to the scene, as did an Entergy crew truck to immediately fix the pole.

Details of the wreck were not immediately available.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

