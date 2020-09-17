expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2020

PNGISD

Concerned citizen rails against mask order to PNGISD school board

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 12:19 am Thursday, September 17, 2020

PORT NECHES — When the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District opened its school board meeting for patron presentations this week, unmasked Charla Pate took the podium to address the district’s mask policy.

She started off her five-minute timeframe by commending district leaders for starting classes in-person on the first day of school.

“Kids need to be in school for their mental, emotional and physical wellbeing,” she said. “I’m very pleased to see this happen. I am here tonight to ask the board to consider matters of personal liberty regarding masks.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide mandatory mask order on July 3. Pate questioned the reasoning behind the decision.

“I do not know what scientific basis (Abbott) used to issue such an order,” she stated. “Masks are ineffective against the spread of COVID-19. This is the research that was consensuses before March 2020. Sometime around June 2020, influential people decided they wanted everyone in masks. Maybe they think masks give a sense of security to the public? However, such a decision affects personal liberties and as such, should be based on imperial data.”

Pate pointed out several inaccuracies in COVID-19 reported data.

Port Arthur Newsmedia fact checked statements and statistics:

  • “They estimate the risk of death up to 20-fold. Americans believe that 30 million people have died or nine percent of the United States population. The real number is 0.06 percent or about 195,000.”
    • According to the World Health Organization in the United States, from Jan. 20 to Sept. 16 at 11:44 a.m., there have been 6,496,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 193,494 deaths, indicating 2.97 percent of all cases resulted in death.
    • The United States Census Bureau for 2019 placed the country’s population at 328.2 million. As of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 0.058 percent of the population died from COVID-19.
  • “I’ve seen PNG track girls running with masks on. Certainly CDC guidelines and the governor’s orders state people shouldn’t wear masks while exercising.”
    • Abbott’s original mask mandate, found at gov.texas.gov, states “this face-covering requirement does not apply to the following: any person while the person is (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors.”
  • “Additionally, kids do not spread the virus to outsiders. There are a few documented cases of children spreading the virus to their parents, many more instances of parents spreading the virus to kids or interfamilial spreading, but no documented cases of children spreading the virus to people outside their family.”
    • The CDC reported 29 children from the age of 5-14 died from COVID-19, 14 died in the 1-4 age range and 19 children died before turning 1.
    • The website states: “Based on available evidence, children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults. While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to date.”
  • “There is a lot of talk about asymptomatic spreading, but the CDC requirements for who gets tested indicate you should not test if you have no symptoms, as with any other virus.”
    • The Center for Disease Control states those that “do not have COVID-19 symptoms and have not been in close contact with someone known to have a COVID-19 infection do not NEED to test.”
  • “Hawai’i has had a mask mandate in place since April and cases there have increased 1,200 percent since the mask order.”
    • Hawaii Gove. David Ige issued a mandatory mask order April 3 and saw historically low numbers throughout the month of May at 161, according to a CDC map.
    • Numbers started to spike in July with the highest number of cases reported recently on Sept. 14 with 172 new cases.
  • “If you look at the death curves, mask mandates have no effect on what happens. Death curves are influenced by where you live and the season. Northern tempered areas have a curve with a telltale large hump. Past the 33rd Parallel you’ll see typically two smaller humps in the death curve. No mask mandate has made any difference in the curves.”
    • The World Health Organization Coronavirus Disease Dashboard breaks down COVID-19 cases by WHO regions.
    • North America, Eastern Mediterranean and Africa all exhibit one large hump, while Europe and the Western Pacific show two smaller humps.

Local

Port Arthur LNG responds to concerns about community involvement, local employment

Groves

Concerned citizen rails against mask order to PNGISD school board

Local

Standout student athlete Celeste Salazar shines brighter off the field, earns scholarship

College/Pro Sports

Volleyball teams prep for weekend slate of strong competition

Local

PHOTOS: Blanc on Boston adds color to storefront

Groves

Groves arrests and police blotter, Aug. 19-Sept. 15

Local

PHOTOS: Wednesday afternoon collision on Gulfway involves 2 cars, light pole

Local

$50K Valero donation to benefit Port Arthur, Orange residents impacted by hurricane

Local

Potentially threatening tropical depression expected to form in southwest Gulf

Local

Free City of Port Arthur COVID-19 testing through Thursday

Local

Enhance Wellness studies “why” behind health issues, offers solutions

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Sept. 7-13

Local

Port Arthur adopts budget including pay raise, tax rate

Local

ON THE MENU — Boss Burger food truck serves up big tastes

Local

See why Seawall is closing to vehicular traffic this week

Local

Mexican Heritage leadership shares why royalty is retaining crown for 2020-21

Local

VIDEO: Your help needed IDing vehicles involved in Port Arthur deadly contact

Local

NISD names new assistant superintendent, Nederland High principal

Local

Jake’s Fireworks prevented from reopening during date-rape drug invesitgation

Local

JCSO: Carjacking, stolen tractor & stolen guns leads to wild scene, arrest

High School Sports

Bulldogs offensive lineman in for test with Titans scrimmage

Local

Nederland Heritage Festival founding father Don Watt remembered

Golf

Babe Zaharias Open to tee off in Southeast Texas

Local

Sheriff, challenger talk drug concerns & explain to voters how they would address them