September 17, 2020

David Milton Mosley

By PA News

Published 4:04 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

David Milton Mosley, 59, of Port Arthur passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

As a youth, he attended St. Paul United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir.

He graduated Lincoln High School in 1979. He later joined the United States Marine Corps where he was awarded several badges, ribbons and medals.

After being Honorably Discharged from the Marine Corps, David returned home and married Rosalynn Mosley.

David is preceded in death by his wife Rosalynn Mosley, his father and mother, Robert Lee Mosley Sr. and Irma Mosley, his brothers, Robert Lee Mosley Jr., Tracy K. Mosley Sr., Samuel L. Mosley, Rev. Donald W. Mosley, Michael R. Mosley and sister Paul A. Maiben.

He is survived by his brothers Dr. Jimmy L. Mosley, Harold L. Mosley Sr., Charles R. Mosley Sr., Christopher R. Mosley/Michelle, his sisters Margia N. Scott, Mary K. Bazile, Cynthia A. Mosley and his nieces and nephews, Latriea M. Mosley, Ray Michael Mosley, Brandi R. Bazile, Joel D. Scott Jr., Monique Bazile, Jason S. Bazile, Julius Neal, Harold Mosley Jr., Aimee E. Maiben, Megan A. Maiben, Charles R. Mosley Jr., Quaven Mosley, Tracy K. Mosley Jr., Maci Mosley, Mason
Mosley, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

