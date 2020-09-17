expand
September 17, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 17, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Brad Joseph Hardy, 50, of Nederland, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Marc Blieden, 76, of Beaumont, died Friday, September 11, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Antionette Payton, 55, of Port Arthur, TX died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home.

Katherine Brown, 85, of Port Arthur died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements are with Gabriel Funeral Home.

David Christopher Bares, 65, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 13, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Gloria Elizabeth Stark, 96, of Beauxart Gardens, Texas passed away September 14, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Jayson August Reynolds, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Sue Harmon, 89, of Port Neches, Texas passed away September 16, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Doreen Judice McDougle, 89, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away September 15, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Kevin Thibeault, 65, of Groves Passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Socorro Salas Burnett, 95, of Austin, formerly of Port Arthur, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Legend Oak Nursing Home in North Austin, TX, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Linda White, 68, of Double Bayou, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Quoc Nguyen, 40, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

