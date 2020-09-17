Groves arrests and police blotter, Aug. 19-Sept. 15
Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Aug. 19 and Sept. 15:
Aug. 19
- Kaylynn Lewis, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 6000 block of Smith.
- Unreasonable noise was reported in the 4300 block of Cleveland.
- Disclosure of unlawful material was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
Aug. 20
- Francis Mejia, 40, was arrested for assault in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
- Amon Mosley, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 5800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Information report was processed.
Aug. 21
- Anthony Green, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2500 block of Duff.
- Jesse Abshire, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Joseph Abshire, 37, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Robert Howe IV, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
Aug. 22
- Rebecca Ruiz, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Roberto Valencia, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 4400 block of Twin City Highway.
Aug. 23
- Todd Ross, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- Three reports of burglary of a building were completed in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Ray Avenue.
Aug. 24
- Cristian Torres, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
- Christopher Dyes, 43, was arrested for Warrants in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Azalea.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3200 block of Cherry.
- A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.
- An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Georgia.
Aug. 25
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2800 block of Oleander.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.
Aug. 26
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
Aug. 27
- No reports
Aug. 28
- Jacob Perez, 38, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Orange Acres Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3300 block of Lay Avenue.
Aug. 29
- Seth Warner, 21, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- Sagar Patel, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4800 block of Lawndale.
- Jennifer Lee, 61, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Lay Avenue.
Aug. 30
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Rose.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault report was completed in the 2700 block of Magnolia.
Aug. 31
- Criminal mischief was reported the 3800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 7100 block of Willowoak.
- A theft was reported in the 2200 block of Berry.
Sept. 1
- Jose Sanchez, 31, was arrested in the 3000 block of Elm for warrants.
- A criminal trespass warning and information report was completed in the 3000 block of Elm.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6800 block of Browning.
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of East Dr.
Sept. 2
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Bellaire.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3000 block of Graves.
- Theft of medication was reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.
- An Information report was completed in the 5900 block of 25th Street.
Sept. 3
- Jerry Rucker, 61, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Doyle.
- Unlawful electric transmission of explicit material was reported in the 5300 block of Garfield.
- A theft was reported in the 6900 block of Willow.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of W Jefferson.
Sept. 4
- Fernando Garza, 26, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of Harrison.
- Ladora Kahl, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway Drive.
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Bellaire.
- An Information report was completed in the 2800 block of Twin City Highway.
Sept. 5
- John Culver, 44, was arrested for assault in the 7100 block of Willowoak.
- April Cockerham , 37, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of Warren.
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Crescent.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 4400 block Bellaire.
Sept. 6
- Lionel Newell, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2500 block of Main.
- Thomas Newell, 52, was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Kent for driving while intoxicated (3rd or more).
- Kara Patterson, 35, was arrested in the 5200 block of East Parkway Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 6500 block of Val.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
Sept. 7
- Skyler Authement, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- Jason Anderson, 19, was arrested for Warrants in the 5900 block of Hogaboom.
- Disorderly conduct- offensive gesture was reported in the 6600 block of Verde.
- An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Simpson.
Sept. 8
- Burglary of a vehicle/ theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Garfield.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Bryan.
Sept. 9
- Eric Duncan, 46, was arrested in the 2800 block of Main.
- Burglary of a vehicle/theft of a firearm was reported in the 5400 block of Garfield.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Bryan.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of High.
Sept. 10
- James Martin, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Clermont.
- Jamaal Petry, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.
- Criminal mischief (city garbage can) was reported in the 4200 block of Garfield.
- Possession of miscellaneous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 3200 block of Texas 73.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.
Sept. 11
- Shane Richerson, 35, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of Frances Court.
- An information report was completed in the 5100 block of Parkway.
Sept. 12
- Rodrigo Leija, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
- An information report was completed in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Graves.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of Lawndale Avenue.
- Violation of protection order/ terroristic threats was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln.
Sept. 13
- Luis Vela, 34, was arrested for disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise in the 6800 block of Manchester.
- Benjamin LeBleu, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Smith.
- Khayman Davi, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled Substance in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Cornell Braxton, 50, was arrested for manufacture/deliver controlled substance in the 3800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Val.
Sept. 14
- Johnys Padilla-Mencias, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 5100 block of 39th Street.
- Michelle Lachausse, 27, was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the roadway in the 3100 block of Lay.
- A disturbance was reported in the 3100 block of Lay Avenue.
Sept. 15
- Selvin Barrios-Orozco, 40, was arrested in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive for warrants.
- Dallan Segura ,22, was arrested for warrants in the 6600 block of Val.
- Walter Derutte, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Park.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4800 block of Lawndale.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3100 block of Allison.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Marion.
- Dog at large was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.
- An information report was completed in the 4200 block of Main.