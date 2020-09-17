expand
September 17, 2020

Katherine Mae Edwards Brown

By PA News

Published 4:11 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Katherine Mae Edwards Brown, 85, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home.

Born in Franklin, LA, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie B. and Ara Bertha Edwards.

She was married many years to the late Hence Howard Brown Sr.

She is preceded in death by her son Hence Howard Brown Jr., daughter, Lois Auzenne and son Christopher Edwards.
She is survived by her son, Hendry A. Johnson (Debora), Morgan City, LA; Four daughters,  Dr. Lula Gholson (Edward) Atlanta, GA., Quansoniella Allen (Clarence) Port Arthur, Texas, Valeria Anderson (Tom) Dallas, Texas and Karen Frelow (Marvin) Port Arthur, Texas.

She was grandmother to 15, and to a number of grands, great grands and great great grands.

She leaves to mourn a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws and a host of friends.

The viewing of the body arrangements will convene at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX, on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at First Christian Faith Baptist Church, 1003 Dallas Ave., Port Arthur, Texas.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

