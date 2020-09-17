Port Arthur LNG responds to concerns about community involvement, local employment

The leader of the Port Arthur Community Action Network is pushing for more employment of Port Arthur citizens and interaction with the community from a liquefied natural gas company undergoing a project expansion.

John Beard, the founder and CEO of PA-CAN, says he lives on the city’s West Side, not far from the site of Port Arthur LNG on Texas 87.

“What you’re bringing here are jobs and opportunities,” Beard said. “But unfortunately Port Arthur does not work. We have some of the highest unemployment in the state of Texas, more than twice the state average, and that affects our local economy, and it affects the quality of life for our citizens. Greater than that, the quality of life is affected by the pollution we have from a number of sources.”

Beard aired his concerns during an audio-only Texas Commission on Environmental Quality public hearing on three air quality permits Port Arthur LNG filed — one regarding prevention of significant deterioration (PSD) and another authorizing construction of a facility from the intersection of Texas 82 and 87 and traveling 5.3 miles to an oil field road.

The proposed facility will emit carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, organic compounds, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, sulfuric acid mist, greenhouse gases and ammonia, according a notice of application and preliminary decision for a permit from the TCEQ.

“The executive director has determined that the emissions of air contaminants from the proposed facility, which are subject to PSD review, will not violate any state or federal air quality regulations and will not have any significant adverse impact on soils, vegetation, or visibility,” the notice reads. “All air contaminants have been evaluated, and ‘best available control technology’ will be used for the control of these contaminants.”

Beard, an advocate for controlling air pollution in Port Arthur, is skeptical of Port Arthur LNG’s technology.

“… I find there to be some inconsistency with that because a number of times, I and others who live in this community have informed TCEQ only, for those reports to be followed up after the fact, when the damage is already been done,” Beard said, using Hurricane Laura, as well as shutdowns and startups at local refineries as examples.

He added TCEQ’s testing equipment isn’t giving accurate readings on the air quality because residents are more sensitive to the pollutants.

Work began last November on relocation of a 3.5-mile stretch of Texas 87 near Keith Lake and impacted pipelines to provide a safer route to the proposed Port Arthur LNG facility away from the Intracoastal Waterway. The second phase of relocation has begun and involves material settlement for the new portion of the highway.