expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2020

Socorro Salas Burnett

By PA News

Published 4:13 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Socorro Salas Burnett passed away in Austin, TX, on September 16.

She was born on September 22, 1924, in Port Arthur, TX, where she was a resident until moving to Austin in recent years.

Family was first to Socorro and her late husband, Wesley Burnett.

She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her specialty, ojarasca cookies.

She was a dedicated member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Port Arthur.

Socorro was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, as well as her brother and sisters.

Survivors include children Martha Burnett Strapac and Richard Burnett; daughter-in-law Judie Burnett; grandchildren Jason Burnett, Heather Pavia and Tobias Burnett; great-grandchildren Charles Robinson Jr. And Ashlynn Pavia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Private graveside services will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.

Local

Memorial High cosmetology receives large donation of shampoo, shining serum & hairspray

Local

Guidance for nursing home, long-term care visitations announced

Local

Gov. Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants, businesses in most regions

Local

Port Neches native joins cast of Saturday Night Live

Local

Tropical storm formation possible today in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Local

Port Arthur LNG responds to concerns about community involvement, local employment

Groves

Concerned citizen rails against mask order to PNGISD school board

Local

Standout student athlete Celeste Salazar shines brighter off the field, earns scholarship

College/Pro Sports

Volleyball teams prep for weekend slate of strong competition

Local

PHOTOS: Blanc on Boston adds color to storefront

Groves

Groves arrests and police blotter, Aug. 19-Sept. 15

Local

PHOTOS: Wednesday afternoon collision on Gulfway involves 2 cars, light pole

Local

$50K Valero donation to benefit Port Arthur, Orange residents impacted by hurricane

Local

Potentially threatening tropical depression expected to form in southwest Gulf

Local

Free City of Port Arthur COVID-19 testing through Thursday

Local

Enhance Wellness studies “why” behind health issues, offers solutions

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Sept. 7-13

Local

Port Arthur adopts budget including pay raise, tax rate

Local

ON THE MENU — Boss Burger food truck serves up big tastes

Local

See why Seawall is closing to vehicular traffic this week

Local

Mexican Heritage leadership shares why royalty is retaining crown for 2020-21

Local

VIDEO: Your help needed IDing vehicles involved in Port Arthur deadly contact

Local

NISD names new assistant superintendent, Nederland High principal

Local

Jake’s Fireworks prevented from reopening during date-rape drug invesitgation