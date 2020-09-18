expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Bruins turn back Indians in scrimmage, 28-10

By PA News

Published 12:27 am Friday, September 18, 2020

BEAUMONT — Port Neches-Groves held a 10-7 lead against West Brook at one point, but the 6A Bruins found their offensive groove and got out of the short deficit en route to a 28-10 scrimmage victory Thursday night at the Beaumont ISD Stadium.

This was the only scrimmage for PNG, as 5A and 6A teams across Texas will kick off their seasons next week in a staggered start for UIL football.

PNG was looking for a tough test before a Sept. 25 season kickoff at home against Memorial, and the Indians found a familiar preseason foe in the Bruins, who are hoping to reach a state championship game for the second time in three years.

The Bruins, however, will get more time to prep for their season opener.

West Brook and Beaumont United agreed to change their Sept. 25 game into another scrimmage following an offseason of challenges in facing COVID-19.

The Bruins’ first official game will be Oct. 2 at Tomball Memorial.

High School Sports

Cunningham throws two TDs, leads Bulldogs to scrimmage win over Titans

Local

Indictment: Victim slaps gun from face before it fires

Local

Jefferson County grand jury delivers indictments for meth, cocaine & more

News Main

Bruins turn back Indians in scrimmage, 28-10

Local

Tropical Storm expected Friday, some Port Arthur impact comes into forecast

Local

Memorial High cosmetology receives large donation of shampoo, shining serum & hairspray

Local

Guidance for nursing home, long-term care visitations announced

Local

Gov. Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants, businesses in most regions

Local

Port Neches native joins cast of Saturday Night Live

Local

Tropical storm formation possible today in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Local

Port Arthur LNG responds to concerns about community involvement, local employment

Groves

Concerned citizen rails against mask order to PNGISD school board

Local

Standout student athlete Celeste Salazar shines brighter off the field, earns scholarship

College/Pro Sports

Volleyball teams prep for weekend slate of strong competition

Local

PHOTOS: Blanc on Boston adds color to storefront

Groves

Groves arrests and police blotter, Aug. 19-Sept. 15

Local

PHOTOS: Wednesday afternoon collision on Gulfway involves 2 cars, light pole

Local

$50K Valero donation to benefit Port Arthur, Orange residents impacted by hurricane

Local

Potentially threatening tropical depression expected to form in southwest Gulf

Local

Free City of Port Arthur COVID-19 testing through Thursday

Local

Enhance Wellness studies “why” behind health issues, offers solutions

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Sept. 7-13

Local

Port Arthur adopts budget including pay raise, tax rate

Local

ON THE MENU — Boss Burger food truck serves up big tastes