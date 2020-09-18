expand
September 18, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 18, 2020

By PA News

Published 3:06 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Andrew Bedair, 71, of Lumberton, Texas passed away September 17, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in
Nederland.

Brad Joseph Hardy, 50, of Nederland, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

David Christopher Bares, 65, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 13, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home
in Nederland.

Jayson August Reynolds, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Doreen Judice McDougle, 89, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away September 15, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s
Funeral Home in Nederland.

Kevin Thibeault, 65, of Groves Passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Linda White, 68, of Double Bayou, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Quoc Nguyen, 40, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Beverly Ann Fontenot Nixson, 70, of Port Neches, Texas died September 17, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port
Neches.

