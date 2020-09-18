expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Jordan Rhianne Carter

Indictment: Victim slaps gun from face before it fires

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Friday, September 18, 2020

GROVES — A Nederland woman has been indicted for deadly conduct after police say she pointed a gun at another woman who then pushed the weapon away before it discharged outside of a Groves apartment complex.

The indictment was handed down this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

According to the probable cause affidavit for her arrest, a female victim was visiting Amber Park Apartments, 5305 Gulfway Drive in Groves, on May 22 with the ex-boyfriend of the accused, Jordan Rhianne Carter, 25.

The victim and the male had returned to his apartment to find Carter and another female taking property from the apartment, the affidavit read.

That’s when, police said, the male and Carter began to argue; the male began walking up the stairs to his apartment and was being followed by the suspect who had a handgun in her waistband.

The female victim reportedly grabbed the suspect to prevent her from following the male upstairs with the gun.

A struggle ensued and the accused pulled the gun and pointed it at the female victim who, the document stated, slapped the gun barrel away from her face and the gun fired.

Carter then lost control of the gun and it was seized by the male, who later gave it to responding police officers.

The bullet was not located anywhere in the complex.

Carter was arrested for deadly conduct on Aug. 24. Bond was set at $25,000 and she was released the same day.

Local

Indictment: Victim slaps gun from face before it fires

Local

Jefferson County grand jury delivers indictments for meth, cocaine & more

Groves

Bruins turn back Indians in scrimmage, 28-10

High School Sports

Cunningham throws two TDs, leads Bulldogs to scrimmage win over Titans

Local

Tropical Storm expected Friday, some Port Arthur impact comes into forecast

Local

Memorial High cosmetology receives large donation of shampoo, shining serum & hairspray

Local

Guidance for nursing home, long-term care visitations announced

Local

Gov. Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants, businesses in most regions

Local

Port Neches native joins cast of Saturday Night Live

Local

Tropical storm formation possible today in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Local

Port Arthur LNG responds to concerns about community involvement, local employment

Groves

Concerned citizen rails against mask order to PNGISD school board

Local

Standout student athlete Celeste Salazar shines brighter off the field, earns scholarship

College/Pro Sports

Volleyball teams prep for weekend slate of strong competition

Local

PHOTOS: Blanc on Boston adds color to storefront

Groves

Groves arrests and police blotter, Aug. 19-Sept. 15

Local

PHOTOS: Wednesday afternoon collision on Gulfway involves 2 cars, light pole

Local

$50K Valero donation to benefit Port Arthur, Orange residents impacted by hurricane

Local

Potentially threatening tropical depression expected to form in southwest Gulf

Local

Free City of Port Arthur COVID-19 testing through Thursday

Local

Enhance Wellness studies “why” behind health issues, offers solutions

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses: Sept. 7-13

Local

Port Arthur adopts budget including pay raise, tax rate

Local

ON THE MENU — Boss Burger food truck serves up big tastes