expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Kevin Lane Thibeault

Kevin Lane Thibeault

By PA News

Published 3:09 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Kevin Lane Thibeault, 65, of Groves passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home.

Kevin was born on February 9, 1955 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Ted Thibeault and Melbalene Johnson.

He had lived in the Groves area for 30 years and he had graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1973.

Kevin was a self-employed master carpenter and he enjoyed doing woodcarving.

He had a great love for music; playing, song writing and singing, and he also enjoyed being outdoors, sailing, working in his garden and making homemade jellies.

Kevin was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Thibeault, his mother, Melbalene Hanners, his brothers, Brian Gavard and Kyle Gavard.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Cindy Bolt of Groves, his daughter, Jessica Osborne of Port Arthur, his brothers, Guy Thibeault and his wife, Alice of Nederland, Chad Finch and his wife, Alison of Kingwood, Brian Hanners and his wife, Aimee of Waco, his sister, Gabby Courville and her husband, Tiger of Port Arthur.

He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Sierra Simen, Cayden Osborne, Caysen Osborne and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, cremation arrangements were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Local

PAISD student tests for COVID-19, quarantine procedure put in place

Local

Tropical Storm Beta now threatens Port Arthur, Texas coast

High School Sports

QB Rene Cunningham, Nederland teammates adjust to new roles in scrimmage win over Memorial

Beaumont

Sheriff’s Office, DEA raid area vape shop where customers reported “extreme intoxication”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas easing visitor & elective procedure guidelines

Local

Public hearing set for proposed U.S. 69 & Highway 73 interchange improvement in Port Arthur

Local

Indictment: Victim slaps gun from face before it fires

Local

Jefferson County grand jury delivers indictments for meth, cocaine & more

News Main

Bruins turn back Indians in scrimmage, 28-10

High School Sports

Cunningham throws two TDs, leads Bulldogs to scrimmage win over Titans

Local

Weather officials explain why nearest tropical system could cause weeklong impact

Local

Tropical Storm expected Friday, some Port Arthur impact comes into forecast

Local

Memorial High cosmetology receives large donation of shampoo, shining serum & hairspray

Local

Guidance for nursing home, long-term care visitations announced

Local

Gov. Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants, businesses in most regions

Local

Port Neches native joins cast of Saturday Night Live

Local

Tropical storm formation possible today in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Local

Port Arthur LNG responds to concerns about community involvement, local employment

Groves

Concerned citizen rails against mask order to PNGISD school board

Local

Standout student athlete Celeste Salazar shines brighter off the field, earns scholarship

College/Pro Sports

Volleyball teams prep for weekend slate of strong competition

Local

PHOTOS: Blanc on Boston adds color to storefront

Groves

Groves arrests and police blotter, Aug. 19-Sept. 15

Local

PHOTOS: Wednesday afternoon collision on Gulfway involves 2 cars, light pole