September 18, 2020

Julie Aime won the Babe Zaharias Open. (Courtesy Women's All Pro Tour) 9-18-20

Lamar alumna Julie Aime wins hometown Babe Zaharias Open

By PA News

Published 6:05 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Beaumont native and former Lamar University standout Julie Aime shot 2-under par in the third and final round and held off Kendra Dalton of Argyle by one stroke to win the Babe Zaharias Open at the Beaumont Country Club on Friday.

Aime finished with an 8-under 208 for the $7,500 first-place prize. Dalton carded 209 for $3,100, and Maddie McCrary of Wylie wound up with 210 for $2,475.

Aime, Dalton and McCrary came into the final round all in a tie for the lead at 6-under.

McCrary would get out to an early lead birdieing the first hole and would lead for most of the day. McCrary pushed the lead to as far as two shots after her birdie on No. 7.

Dalton got off to a rough start with two straight bogies, but would later find a groove to finish at 1-under on the day. Aime trailed McCrary by one shot going into the par-3 17th.

McCrary lost the lead there by going over the green into the penalty area and would drop two shots on the hole to fall back to even for the round and 6-under overall.

Aime birdied No. 16 and par her final two holes to finish at 2-under for the round and 8-under overall to win the Babe Zaharias Open.

