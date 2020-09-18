expand
September 18, 2020

Penny B. Glover

By PA News

Published 3:11 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Mrs. Penny B. Glover of Port Arthur, TX departed this life on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 peacefully at her home.

A native of Abbeville, Louisiana and a resident of Port Arthur for over 60 years.

She was a retiree of Hughen School for Handicap Children as a certified Nurse Aide.

She was a devoted member of Thomas Boulevard Church of Christ and a faithful member in the Benevolence Ministry.

She was a pure heart of love and joy, always willing to extend a hand to anyone in need.

Visitation is scheduled from 6 pm until 8 pm Monday at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11am Tuesday at Thomas Boulevard Church with Bro. Frank Hamilton officiating.

Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

She survived by her daughter Vernell Black of Port Arthur, Texas; one son, Blakaway Glover (Sarah Glover) of Port Arthur, TX; sister Orelia K. Matthews (Ernest Matthews Jr.) and eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

