September 18, 2020

Public hearing set for proposed U.S. 69 & Highway 73 interchange improvement in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 11:37 am Friday, September 18, 2020

The public is invited to hear about a proposal to completely revamp the interstate interchange at U.S. 69 and Texas 73 in Port Arthur.

The proposed project would reconfigure the interchange from the exiting cloverleaf configuration to a turbine configuration, including direct connectors, mainline improvements, frontage road improvements and ramps.

In addition, the project includes retaining walls, culverts and the widening and replacement of bridges, as well as guide signing.

TxDOT will present a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposed U.S. 69 and Texas 73 Interchange project at 4 p.m. Thursday.

All citizens interested in attending the virtual public meeting will need to log in at txdot.gov and search for “US 69/SH 73 Interchange” at the date and time indicated.

Those requiring special assistance due to language barriers or who have special needs due to disability must notify TxDOT at 409-898-5745 no later than 4 p.m. on Monday.

