expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released this picture of items seized during a raid on Thursday.

Sheriff’s Office, DEA raid area vape shop where customers reported “extreme intoxication”

By PA News

Published 3:26 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force began investigating public complaints about Smokees Vape Shop on College in Beaumont after receiving reports that medicated CBD oil products were making people sick and causing extreme intoxication to the users.

Most legitimate CBD oils can be sold legally and do not cause those types of effects.
The Task Force began an investigation on specific medicated CBD oils being sold and they were sent to the crime lab for analysis.

The Jefferson County crime lab prioritized the testing of samples and gave returns quickly to investigators. This was done in order to determine if the substances were illegal and posed a danger to customers.

The crime lab determined the substances were Synthetic Cannabinoids, a felony substance.

Each bottle of medicated CBD oils being sold at Smokees Vape Shop when tested by the Crime Lab contained 13.83 grams of 5-Fluoro-CUMYL-PINACA, which falls under the penalty group 1.

Smokees Vape Shop is located at 3141 College in Beaumont.

On Thursday a search warrant was executed at Smokees Vape shop.

DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), HIS (Homeland Security Investigations), BPD (Beaumont PD) and PNPD (Port Neches PD) assisted on the search warrant.

The combination of agencies are part of a new High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force initiative.
The search warrant resulted in seizing 157 bottles of substances believed to contain the dangerous synthetic cannabinoids that were being sold.

There were also 200 other products seized that are believed to be illegal and dangerous substances as well.

Samples of the substances will be sent to the Jefferson County Crime lab for analysis. The street value is approximately $25,000 in products.
The Health and Safety Code states the County attorney may institute an action in district court to collect a civil penalty from a person who in the course of business produces, distributes, sells, or offers for sale a mislabeled abusable synthetic substance. The civil penalty can be up to but may not exceed $25,000 a day for each offense.

“We urge citizens to be vigilant and continue to report these violations,” a Sheriff’s Office release said. “The investigation is still ongoing by the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force.”

Local

PAISD student tests for COVID-19, quarantine procedure put in place

Local

Tropical Storm Beta now threatens Port Arthur, Texas coast

High School Sports

QB Rene Cunningham, Nederland teammates adjust to new roles in scrimmage win over Memorial

Beaumont

Sheriff’s Office, DEA raid area vape shop where customers reported “extreme intoxication”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas easing visitor & elective procedure guidelines

Local

Public hearing set for proposed U.S. 69 & Highway 73 interchange improvement in Port Arthur

Local

Indictment: Victim slaps gun from face before it fires

Local

Jefferson County grand jury delivers indictments for meth, cocaine & more

News Main

Bruins turn back Indians in scrimmage, 28-10

High School Sports

Cunningham throws two TDs, leads Bulldogs to scrimmage win over Titans

Local

Weather officials explain why nearest tropical system could cause weeklong impact

Local

Tropical Storm expected Friday, some Port Arthur impact comes into forecast

Local

Memorial High cosmetology receives large donation of shampoo, shining serum & hairspray

Local

Guidance for nursing home, long-term care visitations announced

Local

Gov. Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants, businesses in most regions

Local

Port Neches native joins cast of Saturday Night Live

Local

Tropical storm formation possible today in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

Local

Port Arthur LNG responds to concerns about community involvement, local employment

Groves

Concerned citizen rails against mask order to PNGISD school board

Local

Standout student athlete Celeste Salazar shines brighter off the field, earns scholarship

College/Pro Sports

Volleyball teams prep for weekend slate of strong competition

Local

PHOTOS: Blanc on Boston adds color to storefront

Groves

Groves arrests and police blotter, Aug. 19-Sept. 15

Local

PHOTOS: Wednesday afternoon collision on Gulfway involves 2 cars, light pole