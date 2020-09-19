expand
September 19, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’s KORNER — Here comes fall; try to enjoy all God’s weather

I certainly thank God for air-conditioning in my house, car and every public place I frequent here in Texas!

I know it’s all God’s weather, but, I also take spiritual authority if I have to go through a storm, whether it be physical, mental or spiritual. I continue to pray and move safely as I can through it! I’m learning to be a “good sailor.”

Just like Jesus told His disciples, “let’s get in the boat and go to the other side.” He didn’t say, “unless there’s a storm.” He went to sleep. A squall came on them, they screamed and woke Him up saying, “we’re going to drown, Master,”

He rebuked the wind and raging waters and said to them, “where’s your faith?” — Luke 8:22-25 NIV

Look it up in your Bible and you’ll be encouraged and reminded to pray and believe during this so-called hurricane season in Texas, or wherever you live and experience radical weather.

This reminds me of a story about a little child who came home from school one day and told his parents that he failed in science. He is normally a good student so his parents were surprised and asked him what the subject was.

He said the teacher asked him to name the seasons of the year. He wrote down: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, Flu and Hurricane Seasons.

Need I say more? Wow, what are you teaching your children?

The four seasons are so incredible and full of wonder, no need to add fearful things for their little brains to file and worry about, and believe me, they do!

We adults can use wisdom in protecting them from contagious sickness or dangerous storms, but not give them new SEASONS, in their lives, agreed?

They all have enough insecurities. Fill them with joyful times in these changes of weather and holidays within them.

Also, a good scripture for us all to remember and maybe, even pray every day is, “…those who plan for peace, have joy.” — Proverbs 12:20 ESV

We all plan various things, daily. Why not for Peace?!

Thank you, God, for protection, joy and peace in ALL seasons!

Fall, with the magnificent colors of the leaves and “orangeness” of pumpkins everywhere, festivals and times of Thanksgiving!

The fall and winter are my favorite, warm coats, gloves and hats, as we can huddle around fireplaces everywhere with the smell of pine cones and wood burning!

I concentrate on the fall and “Harvest Time” instead of Halloween, adding colorful wreaths, sparkly lights and, of course, candy corn to polish it all off!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com or at: Facebook.com/kathiedeasyskorner.

