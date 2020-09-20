expand
Ad Spot

September 20, 2020

Tekoa Academy teacher Melvin Sostand, right, helps students understand how to navigate online programs. (Courtesy photo)

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD, Tekoa Lamar State adjust to Tropical Storm Beta

By PA News

Published 1:35 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020

Port Arthur Independent School District administrators cancelled in-person instruction for students for the week of Sept. 21-25.

All students will attend classes online.

1st Graders, 2nd Graders, 3rd Graders, 6th Graders, 9th Graders, and 10th Graders will start their first week of In-Person Instruction Sept. 28. Be reminded that In-person Learning will be limited to those students whose parents chose that option during the registration period that ended on July 31.

Lamar State College-Port Arthur will hold classes, as scheduled, for the week of Sept. 21-25 (Dual Enrollment and Early College High School students).

The district will follow the virtual feeding schedule posted on the website to ensure that meals are available to virtual students.

Teachers and other Professional Staff (Counselors, Instructional Coaches, etc) Long-term Subs, Instructional Aides (Paraprofessionals) and Sub-Aides will provide virtual instruction to students from their homes Sept. 21 – Sept. 25 to ensure the continuity of instruction and student support services.

Teachers and students MUST stay connected this week to ensure that students do not fall behind with their online coursework.

Principals, Assistant Principals, Office Staff (Secretaries, Attendance Clerks, Registrars), Nurses, and Custodians will report to their campus/building Sept. 21 – Sept. 25 to ensure the continuity of teaching and learning, as well as, school operations.

Central Administration Building Employees, IT Staff at Jefferson, Child Nutrition, Transportation, Shipping & Receiving, and Maintenance Departments will report to work on Monday, Sept. 21 – Sept. 25 to ensure continuity of district operations.

Tekoa Academy

In preparation for the inclement weather from Tropical Storm Beta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange from Monday through Wednesday will be virtual.

There will be no Face-to-Face instruction.

Packets for Memorial Campus students (PreK – 2nd Grade) and Orange Campus students (PreK – 8th Grade) will be available for pick up at their respective campuses on Monday, starting at 8 a.m.

If students need curbside meal pickup, parents can fill out the form at TekoaCharterSchool.org.

For more information, call 409-982-5400.

Lamar State
LSCPA administrators met Sunday morning to discuss Tropical Storm Beta and its possible impact on Port Arthur and Southeast Texas.
Based on Weather Service predictions for Port Arthur and the college, plans are to have classes as scheduled for the coming week.
Lamar State College Port Arthur officials will continue to monitor the situation and make new announcements as necessary based on any change in the trajectory or intensity of Beta.

Local

VIDEO: Mayor Bartie speaks at Sunday morning storm press conference

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD, Tekoa Lamar State adjust to Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Mayor Bartie: Those in low-lying areas have time now to leave before storm surge

Local

UPDATE: Mayor issues voluntary evacuation for parts of Port Arthur

Local

SUNDAY 10 AM UPDATE: Beta to hit middle Texas coast as early as Monday

Local

Mayor to talk “possible voluntary evacuation of Port Arthur”

Local

PA Emergency Management Office encourages residents to keep home safe from potential flooding

Local

4 p.m. Saturday update: Beta is stationary, slow west drift expected

Beaumont

Ford Park could again be up for bids, now with proper $43.2M property valuation

Local

Locals share stories of newest SNL funnyman & PNG alum Andrew Dismukes

Groves

Groves auto burglaries lead to stolen gun, wallet & medication

Local

Library welcomes limited patrons, hours as Nederland launches phased reopening

Local

Replacement or Demolition? City Council discusses fate of Tugboat Island

Local

Port Neches amends budget for Hurricane Laura, other expenses

Groves

Groves sets tax rate, approves slight water & sewer rate hike

Local

PHOTO: Port Arthur Newsmedia member joins Nederland Rotary

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Nederland’s elected leaders go against staff recommendation, open some facilities

Local

Tropical storm warning for Jefferson County, weather officials talk local impact

Local

PAISD student tests for COVID-19, quarantine procedure put in place

Local

Tropical Storm Beta now threatens Port Arthur, Texas coast

High School Sports

QB Rene Cunningham, Nederland teammates adjust to new roles in scrimmage win over Memorial

Beaumont

Sheriff’s Office, DEA raid area vape shop where customers reported “extreme intoxication”

Local

Medical Center of Southeast Texas easing visitor & elective procedure guidelines

Local

Public hearing set for proposed U.S. 69 & Highway 73 interchange improvement in Port Arthur