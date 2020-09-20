SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD, Tekoa Lamar State adjust to Tropical Storm Beta

Port Arthur Independent School District administrators cancelled in-person instruction for students for the week of Sept. 21-25.

All students will attend classes online.

1st Graders, 2nd Graders, 3rd Graders, 6th Graders, 9th Graders, and 10th Graders will start their first week of In-Person Instruction Sept. 28. Be reminded that In-person Learning will be limited to those students whose parents chose that option during the registration period that ended on July 31.

Lamar State College-Port Arthur will hold classes, as scheduled, for the week of Sept. 21-25 (Dual Enrollment and Early College High School students).

The district will follow the virtual feeding schedule posted on the website to ensure that meals are available to virtual students.

Teachers and other Professional Staff (Counselors, Instructional Coaches, etc) Long-term Subs, Instructional Aides (Paraprofessionals) and Sub-Aides will provide virtual instruction to students from their homes Sept. 21 – Sept. 25 to ensure the continuity of instruction and student support services.

Teachers and students MUST stay connected this week to ensure that students do not fall behind with their online coursework.

Principals, Assistant Principals, Office Staff (Secretaries, Attendance Clerks, Registrars), Nurses, and Custodians will report to their campus/building Sept. 21 – Sept. 25 to ensure the continuity of teaching and learning, as well as, school operations.

Central Administration Building Employees, IT Staff at Jefferson, Child Nutrition, Transportation, Shipping & Receiving, and Maintenance Departments will report to work on Monday, Sept. 21 – Sept. 25 to ensure continuity of district operations.

Tekoa Academy

In preparation for the inclement weather from Tropical Storm Beta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange from Monday through Wednesday will be virtual.

There will be no Face-to-Face instruction.

Packets for Memorial Campus students (PreK – 2nd Grade) and Orange Campus students (PreK – 8th Grade) will be available for pick up at their respective campuses on Monday, starting at 8 a.m.

If students need curbside meal pickup, parents can fill out the form at TekoaCharterSchool.org.

For more information, call 409-982-5400.

Lamar State

LSCPA administrators met Sunday morning to discuss Tropical Storm Beta and its possible impact on Port Arthur and Southeast Texas.

Based on Weather Service predictions for Port Arthur and the college, plans are to have classes as scheduled for the coming week.

Lamar State College Port Arthur officials will continue to monitor the situation and make new announcements as necessary based on any change in the trajectory or intensity of Beta.