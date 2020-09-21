expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

Jose Ornerio Ramos

Deputies seek Port Neches man tied sexual assault of a child

By PA News

Published 11:15 am Monday, September 21, 2020

A Port Neches man sought on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been on the run for more than two-and-a-half years.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Jose Ornerio Ramos, 40.

“We’ve been looking for him and tracking him since the warrant came out,” Capt. Crystal Holmes said. “He’s moved around a lot. We tracked him to parts of Texas and Mexico and believe some of his family is facilitating this movement.”

Holmes said authorities are hoping someone knows his whereabouts, whether locally or nationally, and will provide information to law enforcement.

Ramos is 5-feet, 3-inches in height and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

If you have information as to the location of Jose Ramos, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), www.833tips.com or download the P3 App. You will not be asked for your name and you could earn a cash reward.

Groves

Mid-County city managers caution residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick talks tropical storm expectations, areas of concern

Local

Deputies seek Port Neches man tied sexual assault of a child

Local

MONDAY 10am UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta path shifts, weather officials say

Beaumont

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Jefferson, 28 other counties in response to Beta

Local

MONDAY 4am UPDATE: Long duration rainfall event expected with Tropical Storm Beta

Local

Hurricane season impacting gas prices. See where Texas stands.

Local

Sandbags available this week across the region

Local

SUNDAY 4pm UPDATE: Flash Flood Watch South of I-10 in Southeast Texas

Local

VIDEO: Mayor Bartie speaks at Sunday morning storm press conference

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Districts across Port Arthur & Mid-County address tropical storm

Local

Mayor Bartie: Those in low-lying areas have time now to leave before storm surge

Local

UPDATE: Mayor issues voluntary evacuation for parts of Port Arthur

Local

SUNDAY 10 AM UPDATE: Beta to hit middle Texas coast as early as Monday

Local

Mayor to talk “possible voluntary evacuation of Port Arthur”

Local

PA Emergency Management Office encourages residents to keep home safe from potential flooding

Local

4 p.m. Saturday update: Beta is stationary, slow west drift expected

Beaumont

Ford Park could again be up for bids, now with proper $43.2M property valuation

Local

Locals share stories of newest SNL funnyman & PNG alum Andrew Dismukes

Groves

Groves auto burglaries lead to stolen gun, wallet & medication

Local

Library welcomes limited patrons, hours as Nederland launches phased reopening

Local

Replacement or Demolition? City Council discusses fate of Tugboat Island

Local

Port Neches amends budget for Hurricane Laura, other expenses

Groves

Groves sets tax rate, approves slight water & sewer rate hike