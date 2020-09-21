expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

Hurricane season impacting gas prices. See where Texas stands.

By PA News

Published 6:14 am Monday, September 21, 2020

Gas prices have tip-toed lower with seasonal factors the primary driver, though with hurricane season continuing to be very active, sporadic shutdowns of oil rigs in the Gulf is leading to volatility in the price of oil, which may become a factor in the weeks ahead, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“With oil’s rally back to $41 per barrel last week, the downturn in the national average may be put on pause for a couple of weeks, but we remain very likely to eventually continue to downward momentum into the heart of autumn,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices are unchanged  in the past week, averaging $1.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“For now, we remain at the lowest prices seasonally since 2004 in most states, and largely, motorists can expect that to continue,” De Haan said.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.49/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.49/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today.

The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:
September 21, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
September 21, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 21, 2017: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
September 21, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 21, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
September 21, 2014: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
September 21, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
September 21, 2012: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)
September 21, 2011: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
September 21, 2010: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
• Midland Odessa – $1.92/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.96/g.
• San Antonio – $1.80/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $1.79/g.
• Austin- $1.85/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.84/g.

Local

Hurricane season impacting gas prices. See where Texas stands.

Local

Nederland making sandbags available Monday morning

Local

SUNDAY 4pm UPDATE: Flash Flood Watch South of I-10 in Southeast Texas

Local

VIDEO: Mayor Bartie speaks at Sunday morning storm press conference

Local

SCHOOL UPDATES: Districts across Port Arthur & Mid-County address tropical storm

Local

Mayor Bartie: Those in low-lying areas have time now to leave before storm surge

Local

UPDATE: Mayor issues voluntary evacuation for parts of Port Arthur

Local

SUNDAY 10 AM UPDATE: Beta to hit middle Texas coast as early as Monday

Local

Mayor to talk “possible voluntary evacuation of Port Arthur”

Local

PA Emergency Management Office encourages residents to keep home safe from potential flooding

Local

4 p.m. Saturday update: Beta is stationary, slow west drift expected

Beaumont

Ford Park could again be up for bids, now with proper $43.2M property valuation

Local

Locals share stories of newest SNL funnyman & PNG alum Andrew Dismukes

Groves

Groves auto burglaries lead to stolen gun, wallet & medication

Local

Library welcomes limited patrons, hours as Nederland launches phased reopening

Local

Replacement or Demolition? City Council discusses fate of Tugboat Island

Local

Port Neches amends budget for Hurricane Laura, other expenses

Groves

Groves sets tax rate, approves slight water & sewer rate hike

Local

PHOTO: Port Arthur Newsmedia member joins Nederland Rotary

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Nederland’s elected leaders go against staff recommendation, open some facilities

Local

Tropical storm warning for Jefferson County, weather officials talk local impact

Local

PAISD student tests for COVID-19, quarantine procedure put in place

Local

Tropical Storm Beta now threatens Port Arthur, Texas coast

High School Sports

QB Rene Cunningham, Nederland teammates adjust to new roles in scrimmage win over Memorial