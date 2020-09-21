Hurricane season impacting gas prices. See where Texas stands.

Gas prices have tip-toed lower with seasonal factors the primary driver, though with hurricane season continuing to be very active, sporadic shutdowns of oil rigs in the Gulf is leading to volatility in the price of oil, which may become a factor in the weeks ahead, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“With oil’s rally back to $41 per barrel last week, the downturn in the national average may be put on pause for a couple of weeks, but we remain very likely to eventually continue to downward momentum into the heart of autumn,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $1.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“For now, we remain at the lowest prices seasonally since 2004 in most states, and largely, motorists can expect that to continue,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.49/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.49/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today.

The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

September 21, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 21, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 21, 2017: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

September 21, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 21, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 21, 2014: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

September 21, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

September 21, 2012: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

September 21, 2011: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

September 21, 2010: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $1.92/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.96/g.

• San Antonio – $1.80/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $1.79/g.

• Austin- $1.85/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.84/g.