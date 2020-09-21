MONDAY 10am UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta path shifts, weather officials say

Tropical Storm Beta is weaker and has shifted further west, according to the National Weather Service

Landfall will be Monday night near Matagorda Bay.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected, mainly along and south of I-10 in Southeast Texas and southern Louisiana.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said rainfall totals will vary greatly this week across the region.

Some places will see an inch or two. Other places could see ten inches or more, depending on where the rain bands set up each day this week.

Flash flooding is possible where the heaviest rains fall.

Storm surge of one to three feet above ground level is expected during high tides across the coast of Texas and Louisiana Monday through Thursday.

There is a small threat for an isolated tornado in Southeast Texas and southern Louisiana Monday and Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the storm was 170 miles from Port Arthur.